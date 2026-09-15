EQS-News: Claus Ehrenbeck joins wienerberger as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Claus Ehrenbeck joins wienerberger as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations



15.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Claus Ehrenbeck joins wienerberger as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Vienna, September 15, 2026 – On September 15, 2026, Claus Ehrenbeck will take over the management of the IR department of Wienerberger AG as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, he will succeed Therese Jandér and will be responsible for wienerberger’s investor relations activities and capital market communications, a leading provider of innovative, sustainable solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as for infrastructure in water and energy management. Claus Ehrenbeck reports directly to Dagmar Steinert, CFO of wienerberger.

Gerhard Hanke, Interim CEO of wienerberger: "Earning and maintaining the trust of our investors and stakeholders is essential to advancing our long-term value-creating growth strategy. Claus Ehrenbeck brings a proven track record in Investor Relations and a broad international experience that will be invaluable in deepening our dialogue with the global capital markets."

Claus Ehrenbeck brings in a wealth of experience in investor relations and capital markets. He completed his Master of Science in Chemistry at the Heidelberg University and earned his Ph.D in Physical Chemistry from the University (TH) of Karlsruhe in 1995. He began his career as equity analyst at HypoVereinsbank AG in Munich before joining the DVFA GmbH in Frankfurt, where he was responsible for investor relations support and consulting for listed companies. In 1998, Ehrenbeck joined AIXTRON AG in Aachen as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Following a brief period as Head of Investor Relations at HOCHTIEF AG in Essen, he assumed the same role at thyssenkrupp AG in 2006, where he spent nearly 20 years. Since 2025, Ehrenbeck has worked as an independent consultant, advising and coaching senior management teams on IPOs and investor relations.



As wienerberger’s new Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Ehrenbeck brings extensive expertise to the company and will further strengthen its engagement with international capital markets.





Claus Ehrenbeck, Senior Vice President Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

© Daniel Hinterramskogler



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.