EQS-News: Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics SE continues successful business development during the first half-year 2022 and positions itself for further growth

EQS-News: Clean Logistics SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics SE continues successful business development during the first half-year 2022 and positions itself for further growth



28.10.2022 / 14:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Clean Logistics SE continues successful business development during the first half-year 2022 and positions itself for further growth

Important strategic milestones reached, and new orders received

Very high demand for hydrogen trucks and buses leads to a bulging order pipeline

Business activities and conversion capacities expanded on schedule

Result in line with expectations, and forecast for full year 2022 confirmed



Hamburg, 28 October 2022: Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) has successfully continued its dynamic business development during the first half-year of fiscal 2022. The company reached further important milestones during the reporting period and strategically positioned itself even more broadly for future growth by expanding its business activities.

In June, Clean Logistics presented the fuel cell electric zero-emission truck "fyuriant" to the public at the Stade airfield as a world premiere - heralding a new era in environmentally friendly solutions for freight transport. A contract was concluded with GP Joule, a leading company for the production of green hydrogen and renewable energy as well as the associated infrastructure, concerning a reservation of 40 conversion stations for the production of trucks with fuel cell electric drive. In addition, Clean Logistics has entered into supply contracts for zero-emission hydrogen trucks with hylane, a subsidiary of the insurer DEVK, among others.

Together with renowned partners, Clean Logistics has launched the "CryoTruck" consortium during the reporting period. Its objective is to develop a hydrogen-powered long-haul truck with cryogas drive, which is expected to have a range of up to 1,000 km with a refuelling time of only ten minutes. Clean Logistics is in charge of the integration of the refuelling systems as well as the development of the fuel cell and hydrogen technology.

After the end of the reporting period, the cooperation with GP Joule was significantly expanded in August 2022. Clean Logistics has concluded a framework agreement with the company for the delivery of 5,000 hydrogen trucks. Clean Logistics will go beyond its current business model, which is the conversion of existing vehicles to hydrogen drive and will also build new vehicles in the future. In addition to fuel cell, battery and hydrogen tank systems, the in-house developed axle with wheel hub motors and the "HyBoss" control system developed by Clean Logistics will be used.

Sales revenues amounted to around EUR 392,000 during the first half-year 2022. The net loss for the period was around EUR -5.5 million. This includes, among other things, goodwill amortisation of around EUR 1.3 million. The half-year figures are characterised by high expenses for the planned significant expansion of the business activities of Clean Logistics. Among other things, the construction of a new production hall with around 10,000 m² of space and 50 additional conversion stations is planned.

Another important milestone was the acquisition of the Dutch truck manufacturer GINAF Trucks Nederland B.V. in July 2022. In this way, the Clean Logistics Group has an original vehicle manufacturer (OEM) which meets the relevant registration requirements for own vehicles in Europe.

For the full year 2022, Clean Logistics confirms its forecast, according to which sales revenues are expected to increase to a low double-digit million euro amount along with improvements in the annual result.

Dirk Graszt, CEO of Clean Logistics: "We are highly satisfied with our development during the first half-year 2022. We have developed well according to plan and have been able to set an important course for our long-term growth. As the year has progressed, our growth has continued to be dynamic. We have received further orders for the conversion of trucks and, with the acquisition of GINAF, we are excellently positioned in the market to expand market shares and further drive the urgently needed decarbonisation of freight transport."

The 2022 half-yearly report is available for download on the corporate website www.cleanlogistics.de in the "Investor Relations" section.

About Clean Logistics

The listed company Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) is an enabler and technology leader in the mobility transition of commercial vehicles. As a producer of zero-emission trucks and buses, the Hamburg-based company is leading its customers from the transport, logistics and heavy goods traffic sectors into an emission-free future. This is enabled through a complete decarbonization of the drive system of existing and new vehicles. The vehicles, which are equipped with fuel cell electric drive systems using hydrogen as an energy storage medium, are manufactured in the company's own production facilities. Clean Logistics is pursuing the goal of making its products sustainable along the entire value chain. By continuously upgrading its product portfolio, Clean Logistics SE sustainably strengthens the marketability of its innovative, safe and durable solutions.

Clean Logistics SE includes in addition to the Dutch truck manufacturer GINAF Trucks Nederland B.V., the subsidiaries E-Cap Mobility GmbH, XPANSE Powertrain GmbH and Clean Logistics Technology GmbH.

Contact at Clean Logistics:

Leonie Behrens

Trettaustraße 32

21107 Hamburg

Telephone: +49 (0)162 2054744

Email: press@cleanlogistics.de

Contacts for business and finance media:

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Telephone: +49 (0)69 90550554

Email: ir@cleanlogistics.de