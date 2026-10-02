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WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

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02.10.2026 12:54:43

EQS-News: clearvise AG achieves construction readiness for the Tamarigi solar project in Italy

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
clearvise AG achieves construction readiness for the Tamarigi solar project in Italy

02.10.2026 / 12:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

clearvise AG achieves construction readiness for the Tamarigi solar project in Italy

Frankfurt, 02 October 2026 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, has received a building permit for the Tamarigi photovoltaic project with an approved capacity of approximately 5.7 MWp. The site is located southwest of Rome in the Lazio region, in an area characterized by quarries. Construction will take place on decommissioned gravel and sand quarries, allowing the land to be put to forward-looking use for solar energy generation.

Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG, explained: “The Tamarigi project originated in our existing pipeline of projects under the Italian development cooperation program. Conditions at the site are extremely favorable for harnessing solar energy. Following the successful completion of the permitting process, we can now begin construction and start generating electricity in 2027. The swift and focused development of this project is also attributable to our professional collaboration with Tion Renewables.”

The project calls for approximately 8,760 bifacial modules mounted on a fixed structure with a 30-degree southward tilt. The fixed mounting system is technically straightforward to implement and requires little maintenance. The local grid operator, Areti, will construct the grid connection to the Ponte Galeria substation. The plant is expected to generate approximately 8.5 GWh of electricity annually. To market the electricity, clearvise is exploring participation in the Italian FER-X auction as well as a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

Immediately adjacent to this site, clearvise is developing the sister project Turetta, with a proposed capacity of approximately 6.6 MWp. The environmental impact assessment for that project has been successfully completed, and a building permit is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The design for the Turetta PV park is identical and also uses fixed mounting structures. Together, the two projects will generate electricity from solar energy with a total capacity of approximately 12 MWp.
About clearvise
clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

Contact

Company contact Media contact
   
clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
  Alexander Neblung
Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 70
Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

02.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76
EQS News ID: 2409640

 
End of News EQS News Service

2409640  02.10.2026 CET/CEST

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