clearvise Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
|
02.10.2026 12:54:43
EQS-News: clearvise AG achieves construction readiness for the Tamarigi solar project in Italy
|
EQS-News: clearvise AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
clearvise AG achieves construction readiness for the Tamarigi solar project in Italy
Frankfurt, 02 October 2026 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, has received a building permit for the Tamarigi photovoltaic project with an approved capacity of approximately 5.7 MWp. The site is located southwest of Rome in the Lazio region, in an area characterized by quarries. Construction will take place on decommissioned gravel and sand quarries, allowing the land to be put to forward-looking use for solar energy generation.
02.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|clearvise AG
|Eschenheimer Anlage 1
|60316 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 247439232
|E-mail:
|info@clearvise.com
|Internet:
|www.clearvise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWXA4
|WKN:
|A1EWXA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76
|EQS News ID:
|2409640
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2409640 02.10.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu clearvise
|
02.10.26
|EQS-News: clearvise AG achieves construction readiness for the Tamarigi solar project in Italy (EQS Group)
|
02.10.26
|EQS-News: clearvise AG erreicht Baureife für das Solarprojekt Tamarigi in Italien (EQS Group)
|
21.09.26
|EQS-News: clearvise schließt neue Stromabnahmeverträge zu vorteilhaften Konditionen ab (EQS Group)
|
21.09.26
|EQS-News: clearvise signs new Power Purchase Agreements on favorable terms (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|EQS-News: clearvise AG mit erfolgreicher Hauptversammlung 2026 (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|EQS-News: clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2026 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu clearvise
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|clearvise
|1,16
|0,43%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten bremsen Zinssorgen: Wall Street schließt in Grün -- ATX beendet Handel nach Richtungssuche fester -- DAX geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen präsentierte. Auch die US-Börsen steuerten auf einen versöhnlichen Wochenschluss hin. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.