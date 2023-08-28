EQS-News: clearvise AG and ABO Wind s.a.r.l. agree on further repowering cooperation for French wind farms

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Expansion

clearvise AG and ABO Wind s.a.r.l. agree on further repowering cooperation for French wind farms



28.08.2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST

Repowering would double capacity of the parks to more than 110 MW

First permits expected as early as 2025

Wiesbaden, 28 August 2023 clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European portfolio of wind and PV plants, informs about new developments in the context of its repowering initiative. clearvise and project developer ABO Wind are currently working together towards a successful repowering at the Cuq and Losheim wind farms. As of today, the permits are expected to be issued in 2025.

After evaluating the potential for a possible repowering, clearvise AG and ABO Wind s.a.r.l. have decided to extend their exclusive repowering cooperation to the four other French wind farms Gargasse, Escamps, Haute Landes Souilly and St. Nicholas. Hereby, ABO Wind takes over the project development, approval planning and construction, while clearvise receives an exclusive right of first refusal on the new, repowered wind farms. Already in 2018, the so-called Bürgerwindaktie and ABO Wind successfully repowered the Wennerstorf wind farm and more than doubled the production capacity.

Currently, the wind farms have a total installed capacity of around 53 MW. As part of the repowering, the old turbines will be dismantled and replaced by new, quieter wind turbines. According to current planning, this will increase the installed capacity to more than 110 MW and, with the more efficient, more powerful generations of mills, will probably more than double production. As the number of mills will also be reduced as part of the repowering and they will be technologically advanced, maintenance costs will also be reduced and the procurement of spare parts will be simplified.

Having already demonstrated this year through our first French clearPARTNERS cooperation that we are able to grow on our strength, the repowering initiative, which is progressing according to plan, is another milestone here. Overall, we aim to more than double the production capacity of the corresponding wind farms, Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, is pleased and adds: With ABO Wind we have a reliable and fair development partner at our side, who has an excellent regional network. ABO Wind has already developed the existing wind farms and is now managing them for us. The cooperation is professional and at eye level. We are very much looking forward to the joint realisation of this extensive project.

About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent renewable energy power producer with a diversified European asset portfolio of wind and solar farms and a biogas plant. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company focuses on profitably expanding its portfolio of European wind onshore and PV assets and creates value for all stakeholders with its individual models clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the OTC markets of various German stock exchanges as well as via XETRA.

