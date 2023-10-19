EQS-News: clearvise AG and Nuveen Infrastructure complete closing on the sale of two Finnish wind farms

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision

clearvise AG and Nuveen Infrastructure complete closing on the sale of two Finnish wind farms



19.10.2023 / 11:17 CET/CEST

Corporate News

clearvise AG and Nuveen Infrastructure complete closing on the sale of two Finnish wind farms

Additional revenue generated from earn-out components

Active portfolio management supports consistent portfolio optimisation

Frankfurt/Main, 19 October 2023 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV farms, has completed the sale of its two Finnish wind farms to Nuveen Infrastructure, one of the world’s largest fund managers investing in clean energy, based in London. To this end, the purchase agreement of July 2023, subject to the approval of the project-financing banks for the change of ownership, has now been executed.

Over and above the agreed minimum purchase price, clearvise has already been able to realise further earn-out components in the seven-figure range.

„We are very pleased that the members of our asset management team have already managed to achieve the conditions for the payment of contractually agreed earn-outs in such a short time through tough renegotiation of the leases. This is anything but a matter of course,“ Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG, is pleased to say. „The good cooperation with Nuveen Infrastructure in obtaining bank approval for the change in shareholders has confirmed that we have found the right buyer and operator in Nuveen Infrastructure.“

The sale of the complete Finnish portfolio, consisting of the two wind farms Haapajärvi 1 (6.6 MW) and Haapajärvi 2 (23.1 MW), was a strategic decision. Due to additions and electricity price volatility, the company considers the development of the Finnish market to be no longer in line with clearvise’s clearly defined, active investment strategy. The example underlines clearvise’s ability to react quickly in a rapidly changing market environment.

The company intends to reinvest the proceeds of the sale in projects from strategic alliances in several European countries via the clearPARTNERS model.

About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company focuses on profitably expanding its portfolio and creates value for all stakeholders with its individual models clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

About Nuveen Infrastructure

Nuveen Infrastructure is the infrastructure investment arm of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA with $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 Jun 2023. Nuveen Infrastructure aims to invest in middle market opportunities across multiple strategies and sectors, including clean energy, agribusiness, telecommunications, transportation, and social infrastructure. Our platform offers a diverse set of vehicles and customized strategies as well as deep expertise through an extensive operating partner network.

Nuveen Infrastructure | Nuveen

