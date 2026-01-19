EQS-News: clearvise AG appoints Bernhard Gierke to the Executive Board – CEO Petra Leue-Bahns steps down as planned at the end of her term of office

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Personnel

clearvise AG appoints Bernhard Gierke to the Executive Board – CEO Petra Leue-Bahns steps down as planned at the end of her term of office



19.01.2026 / 19:57 CET/CEST

clearvise AG appoints Bernhard Gierke to the Executive Board – CEO Petra Leue-Bahns steps down as planned at the end of her term of office Bernhard Gierke appointed to the Executive Board of clearvise AG effective February 1, 2026

Current board member Petra Leue-Bahns will step down from the board as planned at the end of her term on February 28, 2026.

Strategic development into a YieldCo with a focus on stable cash flows and a long-term dividend policy Frankfurt, January 19, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a renewable energy electricity producer, has appointed Bernhard Gierke as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from February 1, 2026. He succeeds Petra Leue-Bahns, who, as announced on June 30, 2025, will step down from the Management Board as planned at the end of her current term of office on February 28, 2026. Ms. Leue-Bahns has decided not to stand for reappointment for personal reasons.



Petra Leue-Bahns has had a significant impact on clearvise AG since taking office and has successfully built the company into an established European producer of electricity from renewable energies. Under her leadership, a broadly diversified portfolio of investments in wind and solar parks in several European countries with a total installed capacity of around 388 megawatts has been created. She has also played a decisive role in driving forward the strategic development of clearvise AG.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, says: “After many intense and successful years at clearvise, the time has come for me to hand over responsibility as planned. Together with a great team, we have built clearvise into an established electricity producer. I would like to express my sincere thanks to all employees for their commitment and loyalty, as well as to my former colleague on the board, Manuel Sieth, who has played a key role in shaping the company's development over many years. My successor, Bernhard Gierke, has an excellent reputation in our industry, and I am confident that clearvise will continue on its successful path under his leadership.”



Ingmar Helmke, Chairman of the supervisory board of clearvise AG, explains: “Petra Leue-Bahns has led clearvise for many years with strategic vision, strong implementation skills, and great personal commitment, and has played a decisive role in its further development. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Petra Leue-Bahns for her outstanding performance and her lasting contribution to the development of clearvise AG. In Bernhard Gierke, we are gaining an experienced manager who will consistently continue the strategic development towards becoming a yield company. We warmly welcome him and are convinced that he will successfully lead clearvise into the next phase of the company in the interests of all shareholders.”



With the appointment of Bernhard Gierke, clearvise gains an experienced manager who will consistently continue the strategic development into a yield company announced in November 2025. The aim is to create additional value for shareholders by further expanding the existing portfolio, generating stable operating cash flows, and pursuing a reliable long-term dividend policy. Bernhard Gierke has many years of experience in renewable energies, investment, and asset management. Most recently, he was a director at Aquila Capital, where he was responsible for investments and the management of energy infrastructure projects for many years. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and brings extensive expertise in the structuring, financing, and development of investment portfolios in the renewable energy sector.



Bernhard Gierke adds: “I am very much looking forward to my new role. The company has an attractive portfolio and a clear strategic focus. Petra Leue-Bahns and I will work closely together during the one-month transition phase to ensure a smooth handover. My goal is to further strengthen its position as a reliable YieldCo and to enable all shareholders to participate equally in the company's success through sustainable dividends.” Mr. Bernhard Gierke will lead clearvise AG as sole CEO following Ms. Leue-Bahns' departure. With this appointment, clearvise considers itself well positioned to continue successfully implementing its YieldCo strategy.



About clearvise

clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).



Contact Company contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Jan Hutterer Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65 Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

