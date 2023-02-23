EQS-News: clearvise AG: Federal Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck visits the Energy Park Lusatia

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Federal Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck visits the Energy Park Lusatia

The Energy Park Lusatia in the municipality of Schipkau is one of the largest solar projects in Germany

Schipkau, 23 February 2023

On Wednesday, Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economics and Climate Protection, visited the Energy Park Lausitz in the municipality of Schipkau. With a total output of 300 megawatts, the Energy Park Lusatia is home to one of the largest open-space photovoltaic plants in Germany.

In Lusatia (Lausitz), once dominated by opencast lignite mining, Robert Habeck, Federal Minister of Economics and Climate Protection, visited several companies to learn about measures and projects to transform the opencast mining region shifting away from coal and towards renewable energies. The trip concluded with a visit to the Energy Park Lusatia in the Klettwitz district of the municipality of Schipkau.

Quotation Robert Habeck: "I am very pleased to be able to conclude my tour of Lusatia today at the Energy Park Lusatia. In recent years one of the largest solar and wind energy parks in Germany has been built here, with the aim of massively increasing capacities even further. In combination with hydrogen, this is a recipe for achieving the energy turnaround successfully. This is all the more important here in the Lusatia region which is undergoing structural change. We want green energy. To remain competitive, independent and ensure supply security and to ultimately help people locally and throughout Germany."

Two of the three sections of the Energy Park Lusatia have already been completed and are in service. The initiators are the companies TERRAVENT Investments, STEINBOCK EE and GP JOULE. GP JOULE is responsible for the construction and operational management of the plants.

CLEARVISE operates the Klettwitz North solar park, which was the first of three solar parks in the Energy Park Lusatia to be brought into operation in April 2022. As an independent electricity producer, CLEARVISE is thus driving forward the energy supply from renewable sources, which is necessary for the aspired energy transition.

From lignite to wind, solar and hydrogen

The solar power plants at the Energy Park Lusatia are located on former spoil heaps from open-cast lignite mining. They were integrated into the wind park, which has already existed since 1999.

With its 300 megawatts of total output, the solar park will save around 240,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year in the future compared to the electricity generated from the lignite that used to be mined there.

Part of the solar power will be used to produce climate-neutral hydrogen. For this purpose, the Energy Park Lusatia will build a production plant for green hydrogen and a filling station for cars, trucks and buses. Construction is scheduled to start in 2023. A regional network of interested companies planning to use the green fuel for their trucks, buses and commercial vehicles has already been established.

Benefits of the Energy Park Lusatia for the community and the region

The Energy Park Lusatia is turning Lusatia into a climate-neutral industrial location with green electricity and green hydrogen. For the municipality of Schipkau, this means a high degree of attractiveness for business relocation as well as the expansion and safeguarding of jobs. People and the climate benefit from emission-free hydrogen-based mobility whether private, public or commercial.



From left to right: Siegurd Heinze (District Administrator Oberspreewald-Lausitz), Michael Kellner (State Secretary), Andreas Eichler (Steinbock EE), Jens Rötteken (Terravent Investments), Petra Leue-Bahns (clearvise AG), Klaus Prietzel (Mayor of the municipality of Schipkau), Robert Habeck (Federal Minister Economics and Climate Protection), Heinrich Gärtner (GP JOULE).



About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European plant portfolio. Currently, the established investment portfolio of the (Bürgerwindaktie) consists of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland as well as a biogas plant. With an operational capacity of more than 300 MW, including the Klettwitz North solar park, clearvise produces green electricity from renewable energy sources. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.

About GP JOULE

As an integrated energy supplier, GP JOULE is active in all areas of the energy value chain: from generating to using energy, from consulting to financing and project planning to construction and service. GP JOULE produces and markets wind and solar power, green hydrogen and heat and makes use of it where it is most effective: in electric and hydrogen-based mobility, in households and in industry. GP JOULE has been shaping the future of energy in Europe from Germany since 2009. With the aim of delivering a secure, independent and sustainable supply of energy. 100 % renewable energy for all. GP JOULE was awarded the German Mobility Award 2022 for the hydrogen mobility project eFarm.

About Steinbock EE

Steinbock EE connects the right partners for renewable energy projects and accompanies them until successful completion - with in-depth industry knowledge, many years of project expertise and a network of investors, developers and service providers that has grown over 20 years.

About Terravent Investments

TERRAVENT Investments has more than 20 years of experience in the energy, real estate and shipping sectors. The company's focus is renewable energies, in particular large-scale solar projects on greenfield sites, wind park and projects related to the production and marketing of green hydrogen. In the field of wind energy alone, Terravent Investments has projected around one gigawatt of installed capacity, including the Klettwitz wind park, which was repowered with 89 megawatts in 2015.

