EQS-News: clearvise AG further expands PV capacities at Lohne site

  • Lohne III is the first commissioning from the Site Optimisation Initiative
  • Successful co-development together with ALTUS AG under clearPARTNERS model

Wiesbaden, 26 January 2023 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), ("clearvise") has realised a further solar park with an installed capacity of around 883 KW at the Lohne site in the Altmark region, thus expanding the power generation capacities there to around 8.5 MWp. The additional installed capacity on the sites of the existing clearvise parks Lohne I and II were commissioned on 20 January 2023. Annual power production of around 840 MWh is expected.

Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: "With Lohne III, the first solar park from our initiated Site Optimisation Initiative goes into operation. In this initiative, we examine whether and how we can further expand the capacities at the existing sites in cooperation with our development partners. At the Lohne site, we have already acquired two solar parks developed by ALTUS AG in 2021. We have now successfully continued the good cooperation since then by co-developing Lohne III. This has proven our clearPARTNERS approach in practice, under which we invest in a project in close cooperation with a development partner already during the development and construction phase. By this we can set the course for long-term successful operation together with the project developer at an early stage."  

With the Lohne III project, we have achieved to secure an attractive EEG tariff of 70.00 EUR/MWh for 20 years. Furthermore, the focus was on ensuring that the expansion was built cost-effectively according to modern technical standards by using synergy effects with the existing parks. The latest generation of Longhi quality solar modules with an output of 550 watts per module was installed. For the operational management of the solar parks at the Lohne site, clearvise is working together with ALTUS AG as a competent partner on a long-term basis.
About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European plant portfolio. Currently, the established investment portfolio of the citizen wind share consists of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland as well as a biogas plant. With an operational capacity of over 300 MW, clearvise produces green electricity from renewable energy sources. Based on a three-pillar strategy, the company is focused on expanding its portfolio of wind onshore and PV plants in Europe and making them profitable. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.
