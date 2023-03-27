EQS-News: clearvise AG: Own pipeline secures clearSCALE 2025 growth initiative

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Expansion

clearvise AG: Own pipeline secures clearSCALE 2025 growth initiative



27.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Corporate News

clearvise AG: Own pipeline secures clearSCALE 2025 growth initiative

clearvise terminates Memorandum of Understanding with Tion

Portfolio expansion target of 1 GW by 2025 confirmed unchanged

Pipeline of around 450 MW with focus on organic growth

Wiesbaden, 27 March 2023 Following the surprisingly announced sale of a majority stake in Tion Renewables AG, clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), (clearvise) terminated the Memorandum of Understanding for cause last Saturday, 25 March 2023.

Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: Our clearSCALE 2025 growth initiative continues to progress according to plan in 2023. The possible acquisition of the complex and, with a total of 31 individual wind and solar parks, very detailed Tion portfolio of 158 MW was an option, no more and no less. We have consistently continued to expand our own pipeline in parallel. Therefore, this turn of events at such a late stage is surprising, but does not set us back. In addition to our Site Optimisation Programme, our clearPARTNERS model is an important building block of our growth strategy, which focuses on fair cooperation with smaller regional developers. The first projects are currently under negotiation. Given our active project pipeline of currently just under 450 MW, we believe we are well placed to achieve our self-imposed expansion target of 1 GW by 2025, including 750 MW of operational generation capacity and 250 MW of secured pipeline.

Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG, adds: Last year, we generated gross issue proceeds totalling around EUR 36.5 million with the successfully implemented capital increases and generated good revenues from electricity sales with the existing portfolio due to the high electricity prices. This has given us the necessary financial leeway for the strategic expansion of the portfolio. This will be used, for example, to finance the construction of the two solar parks Heiligenfelde (~11MW) and Wolfsgarten (~38MW) in 2023. For both projects, we are currently negotiating the project financing and electricity supply contracts together with our partner ALTUS.

As part of its 3-C expansion strategy, clearvise is increasingly focusing on growth from its own resources in addition to the acquisition of turnkey developed wind and solar parks (clearVALUE) or existing parks (clearSWITCH). This includes the co-development and co-IPP model with smaller regional developers (clearPARTNERS), the Site Optimisation Initiative as well as cooperations for the repowering of wind farms. These three categories currently already account for up to 319 MW of the total pipeline of ~448 MW. As part of the Site Optimisation Programme, the company has already commissioned the first solar park in the Altmark region in January 2023. Another solar park and two wind parks with a total of around 73 MW are at an advanced stage of development. As things stand today, clearvise has identified a total of up to 123 MW of repowering potential in its wind farms, which, taking into account the dismantling of the old plants, can result in up to approximately 70 MW of additional generation capacity. The first applications for approval have already been submitted by the cooperation partners. For clearvise, this is attractive, among other things, because parts of the infrastructure of the existing parks can also be used.

About clearvise AG

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European plant portfolio. Currently, the established investment portfolio of the (Bürgerwindaktie) consists of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland as well as a biogas plant. With an operational capacity of more than 300 MW, clearvise produces green electricity from renewable energy sources. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, offering advantages from the distinct clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models, the company is concentrating on profitable expansion of its portfolio of European wind onshore and PV plants by creating win-win situations for all parties involved. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.

