EQS-News: clearvise AG: Preliminary figures show revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

clearvise AG: Preliminary figures show revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2026



20.07.2026 / 14:28 CET/CEST

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clearvise AG: Preliminary figures show revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2026

Consolidated revenue rises to EUR 22.3 million in the first half of 2026

Adjusted EBITDA improves to EUR 15.7 million

Electricity production increased to 291,1 GWh, including compensated curtailments

Stable business performance in a challenging market environment

Executive Board confirms 2026 guidance despite weak production at the beginning of the year

Frankfurt, July 20, 2026 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, today announces its preliminary figures for the first half of 2026. The half-year report is scheduled for publication on August 21. Despite a challenging market environment, key performance indicators developed positively compared with the prior-year period. For the first half of 2026, clearvise expects group revenue of EUR 22.3 million (6M 2025: EUR 18.2 million) and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 15.7 million (6M 2025: EUR 13.6 million). The preliminary results thus confirm clearvise’s strategic positioning as a focused YieldCo. Based on this performance, the Executive Board confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year.

Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG, comments: „The first half of 2026 once again demonstrated that clearvise’s resilient portfolio, with largely secured revenues, can deliver convincing results even in a challenging meteorological and market price environment. We confirm our full-year guidance and remain firmly committed to our positioning as a YieldCo. Our strategic focus continues to be on portfolio optimisation.“

Revenue and earnings growth in a challenging market environment

The first half of 2026 was shaped by a demanding market environment: weak wind conditions and below-average solar irradiation weighed on electricity generation across the industry. In addition, phases of negative electricity prices led to grid-related curtailments (redispatch), which temporarily affected generation output. Nevertheless, clearvise was able to effectively mitigate these external factors thanks to the portfolio’s largely tariff-backed revenue structure. Revenue, electricity production and adjusted EBITDA all developed positively compared with the prior-year period. Electricity production amounted to 291,1 GWh, taking into account the curtailed periods (6M 2025: 220.0 GWh).

Outlook

Based on the positive business development, the Executive Board confirms its guidance for 2026. Total revenue is expected to range between EUR 44.2 million and EUR 46.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA is projected at between EUR 26.7 million and EUR 28.7 million, with annual electricity production expected to be between 554 GWh and 584 GWh.

A central focus of the strategic agenda of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is the consistent enhancement of shareholder value and ensuring that shareholders participate as fully as possible in the Company’s development. In addition, the Company is reviewing the disposal of non-strategic assets in order to free up capital for higher-return uses. Operational improvements, efficiency gains and selective portfolio additions remain key levers for the sustainable enhancement of enterprise value.

About clearvise

clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

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