EQS-News: clearvise AG receives building permit for Wolfsgarten solar park

clearvise AG receives building permit for Wolfsgarten solar park

clearvise AG receives building permit for Wolfsgarten solar park

clearvise AG receives building permit for Wolfsgarten solar park

  • Start of construction for solar park Wolfsgarten in October 2023
  • Grid connection planned for early 2024
  • clearvise and ALTUS thus continue good cooperation

Wiesbaden, July 18, 2023 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European portfolio of wind and PV plants, has received the building permit for the Wolfsgarten solar park. The solar park, with a planned capacity of around 40 MWp, was designed by ALTUS, a project developer based in Karlsruhe, and will start construction in October 2023. The grid connection is planned for spring 2024.

"After the 10 MW solar park Heiligenfelde in May 2023, the solar park in Wolfsgarten is already the second project in a short time for which our development partner ALTUS was able to obtain the approval despite some hurdles. Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, is pleased and adds: "We would like to thank all those involved for their tireless efforts. A complex, large project like Wolfsgarten shows that we rightly trust in the development competence of ALTUS. We are already looking forward to the joint realization of the next cooperation project Weisen II."

ALTUS and clearvise had already signed the purchase agreements for the two projects in 2021. With a total generation capacity of around 50 MWp, the two solar parks Wolfsgarten and Heiligenfelde are another important component of the clearSCALE 2025 initiative. In addition to portfolio expansion, this has the goal of balanced electricity production, half from wind and half from solar energy.

Marco Eggensperger, Managing Director of ALTUS Renewables GmbH, explains: "With Wolfsgarten, we were once again able to demonstrate that we can also successfully plan and implement larger projects.  This is only possible with an experienced team. I am very proud of the Altus employees, who are largely responsible for our success. Through their experience in project implementation, clearvise had a deep understanding of hurdles in the approval planning of this challenging project. The cooperation is at eye level at all times, which we appreciate very much as a medium-sized project developer."
About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European plant portfolio. Currently, the established investment portfolio of the (Bürgerwindaktie) consists of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland as well as a biogas plant. With an operational capacity of more than 300 MW, clearvise produces green electricity from renewable energy sources. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, offering advantages from the distinct clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models, the company is concentrating on profitable expansion of its portfolio of European wind onshore and PV plants by creating win-win situations for all parties involved. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.
About Altus

Since 2008, ALTUS has been supporting wind energy and photovoltaic plants from planning to operation as an experienced project developer. As a subsidiary of Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG, ALTUS has a powerful network with a wealth of experience that covers the entire range of renewable energy supply - from individual wind turbines to gas-fired power plants with combined heat and power. In 2023, ALTUS AG was renamed ALTUS renewables GmbH.
