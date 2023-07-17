EQS-News: clearvise AG sells Finnish 30MW wind portfolio to Glennmont Partners

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision

Corporate News

clearvise AG sells Finnish 30MW wind portfolio to Glennmont Partners

Strategic decision, as Finnish market no longer meets clearvise's investment criteria

Active portfolio management underlines ability to act

Wiesbaden, July 17, 2023 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European portfolio of wind and PV plants, today sold its two Finnish wind farms to London-based Glennmont Partners. Glennmont already operates a 211 MW wind farm in Finland and is currently developing a battery storage facility in the region.

"The sale of our Finnish portfolio was a strategic decision. The current and foreseeable future development of the Finnish market no longer fits into clearvise's clearly defined investment strategy," explains Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG. "We are convinced to have found the perfect buyer and operator with Glennmont and thank them for the good cooperation. Glennmont is very familiar with the Scandinavian markets, is planning further investments there and has extensive know-how in operating onshore wind projects."

clearvise attaches importance to an efficient bundling of resources. The investment criteria are to be able to invest at least 10% of the assets under management in a target market in the long term. Due to the price development, the company considered this to be difficult in Finland.

"This transaction has confirmed that active portfolio management makes us flexible and capable of acting to the highest degree," Petra Leue-Bahns continued. The example demonstrates the entrepreneurial opportunities that always arise when operating a large portfolio. The company intends to reinvest the sales proceeds in projects from strategic alliances in several European countries via the clearPARTNERS model.

About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European plant portfolio. Currently, the established investment portfolio of the (Bürgerwindaktie) consists of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland as well as a biogas plant. With an operational capacity of more than 300 MW, clearvise produces green electricity from renewable energy sources. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, offering advantages from the distinct clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models, the company is concentrating on profitable expansion of its portfolio of European wind onshore and PV plants by creating win-win situations for all parties involved. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.

About Glennmont Partners

Glennmont Partners from Nuveen is a leading infrastructure equity firm that has been at the forefront of clean energy investments for over a decade. It is owned by Nuveen, which manages $1.1 trillion* in assets on behalf of institutions and individuals around the world. Glennmont is one of Europes largest specialist renewable energy fund managers with approximately 2 billion invested in over 30 clean power projects such as wind farms, solar photovoltaic and biomass that together produce more than 1,500MW of energy across the European Union. (www.glennmont.com)

Glennmont Partners is a trading name of Clean Energy Partners LLP and Glennmont Asset Management Limited, both of which are authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

*as of 30 March 2023

About Nuveen Infrastructure

Nuveen Infrastructure is the infrastructure investment arm of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA with $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 March 2023. Nuveen Infrastructure aims to invest in middle market opportunities across multiple strategies and sectors, including clean energy, agribusiness, telecommunications, transportation, and social infrastructure. Our platform offers a diverse set of vehicles and customized strategies as well as deep expertise through an extensive operating partner network.

