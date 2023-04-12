12.04.2023 07:30:07

EQS-News: clearvise AG significantly exceeds expectations in fiscal year 2022

12.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Corporate News

  • Consolidated revenue in 2022 increased to EUR 64.0 million
  • Adjusted consolidated EBITDA amounts to EUR 50.0 million
  • Total production increased to 493.3 GWh

Wiesbaden, 12 April 2023 clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European portfolio of wind and PV plants, exceeds the most recently issued forecast ranges for consolidated revenue and adjusted consolidated EBITDA based on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022. Consolidated revenue in fiscal year 2022 amounts to EUR 64.0 million (2021: EUR 32.9 million). The already adjusted revenue forecast from Oct. 2022 of EUR 55 million to EUR 59 million was thus exceeded. In addition to the planned extension of new production capacities, high electricity prices in conjunction with good weather conditions contributed to this increase in revenue last year.

Likewise, clearvise achieved an adjusted consolidated EBITDA of EUR 50.0 million (previous year: EUR 22.6 million). This also clearly exceeded the most recently forecast adjusted consolidated EBITDA in the corridor of EUR 41 million to EUR 45 million. The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin improved accordingly to 78.1% in 2022 (previous year: 68.7%). In addition, unadjusted consolidated EBITDA amounted to EUR 47.9 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 21.8 million). Due to better weather conditions and added generation capacities, total production in 2022 increased to 493.3 GWh compared to 366.5 GWh in 2021.

Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG, comments: clearvise was able to further increase revenue and earnings in 2022 and is thus clearly on course for growth. On the one hand, the successfully driven portfolio expansion is reflected in the results, on the other hand, the high electricity prices had a positive impact. In view of the volatile market conditions, we have thus demonstrated that we are on the right track with our robust business model coupled with our 3-C acquisition strategy. Given our active project pipeline of currently close to 450 MW, clearvise is well positioned to achieve its target of 1 GW by 2025, including 750 MW of operational generation capacity and 250 MW of secured pipeline.

clearvise will publish the final figures for fiscal year 2022 with its 2022 annual report on 12 May 2023.
About clearvise 

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European plant portfolio. Currently, the established investment portfolio of the (Bürgerwindaktie) consists of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland as well as a biogas plant. With an operational capacity of more than 300 MW, clearvise produces green electricity from renewable energy sources. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, offering advantages from the distinct clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models, the company is concentrating on profitable expansion of its portfolio of European wind onshore and PV plants by creating win-win situations for all parties involved. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.
Contact

cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: burbach@cometis.de


Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 599
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
EQS News ID: 1605187

 
