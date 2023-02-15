EQS-News: clearvise AG signs cooperation agreement with ABO Wind AG for the acquisition of the planned Weilrod 2 wind park

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Corporate News clearvise AG signs cooperation agreement with ABO Wind AG for the acquisition of the planned Weilrod 2 wind park Proven cooperation between developer ABO Wind AG and operator clearvise AG for the construction of three modern turbines with a nominal power of 18.6 MW

Environmentally compatible expansion of the existing Weilrod wind farm through the use of already forest-free pest areas

Close coordination with the municipality of Weilrod and Hessenforst Wiesbaden, 15 February 2023 clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), ("clearvise") cooperates with ABO Wind AG and secures the acquisition option for the turnkey wind farm Weilrod 2. clearvise intends to acquire the wind park with a future nominal capacity of 18.6 MW after the granting of the construction permit. Commissioning is planned for 2025. The new turbines are to be built in the direct vicinity of the Weilrod 1 wind park, which is already part of the clearvise portfolio. The already existing wind turbines promise a high degree of forecast reliability for the future site as well, since extensive experience is available.



ABO Wind is to plan and construct the Weilrod 2 wind park and take over the operational management of three large, modern and quiet turbines. With the wind park Weilrod 1, clearvise is already established at the Weilrod site. The wind farm with an installed capacity of 16.8 MW, which was taken over in 2015 by the Citizen Wind Stock clearvise, which at that time still traded under the name ABO Invest AG, was also developed by ABO Wind AG in close coordination with the municipality of Weilrod and Hessenforst. Already during the construction of this first wind park in the Hochtaunuskreis, the cooperation between project developer and operator as well as municipality and Hessenforst, which has also been decided for the construction of the new turbines, has proven its worth. ABO Wind had previously examined the environmental compatibility of the wind park in extensive studies. The company laid the cables for the wind farm in an environmentally compatible manner in existing forest and meadow paths and reforested the areas cleared for the development of Weilrod 1 elsewhere. By using pest areas that are already free of forest, the impact on the natural environment for the planned construction of the Weilrod 2 wind park can be minimized as far as possible.



Dr. Thomas Treiling, member of the management board of ABO Wind AG, is convinced: With the Weilrod 2 wind park, we will contribute to strengthening Weilrod as a business location and to advancing the expansion of renewable energies. The long-standing cooperation with clearvise has already worked excellently in many previous projects. Our motivated teams mutually benefit from their joint experience in the development and operation of wind parks.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: We are very pleased about this renewed cooperation with ABO Wind, with whom we have already cooperated in a proven and trusting manner during the successful realization of 15 wind parks. At the Weilrod site, we have now been jointly present for more than 8 years. The expansion of the existing wind park in the municipality of Weilrod, which has long been open to the energy transition, now represents a resource-saving and sensible further development for us as well as for the municipality.



About clearvise AG

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European plant portfolio. Currently, the established investment portfolio of the (Bürgerwindaktie) consists of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland as well as a biogas plant. With an operational capacity of more than 300 MW, clearvise produces green electricity from renewable energy sources. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, offering advantages from the distinct clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models, the company is concentrating on profitable expansion of its portfolio of European wind onshore and PV plants by creating win-win situations for all parties involved. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.



About ABO Wind AG

ABO Wind successfully develops and builds wind and solar farms as well as battery storage and hydrogen projects. Founded in 1996, the Germany-based company has realised more than 5,000 megawatts of capacity to date and has also constructed half of them. The companys annual investment amounts to 500 million euros. More than 1,000 employees in 16 countries work with enthusiasm on the planning, financing, construction, operational management, and maintenance of plants for a sustainable energy supply.



