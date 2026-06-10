EQS-News: clearvise AG starts construction of the Tezze solar project in Italy

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

clearvise AG starts construction of the Tezze solar project in Italy



10.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





clearvise AG starts construction of the Tezze solar project in Italy

Frankfurt, 10 June 2026 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, has started construction work as scheduled at the Tezze project site in the northern Italian province of Vicenza. With the start of the construction phase, clearvise is taking a tangible step toward implementing its secured project pipeline and underscoring the company’s operational strength.



The Tezze PV project originates from a cooperation within the clearPARTNERS program and has a secured revenue basis: the plant, with an installed capacity of around 4.1 MWp, has been awarded a government tariff premium for a term of 20 years. The building permit was granted in the shortest possible time and has been legally binding since the beginning of November 2025. The solar park is being built on the site of a former quarry and is to be fully constructed in the course of 2026.



Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG, comments: “With the Tezze PV park, we are starting construction of the first of three projects in Italy – on schedule and with a secured revenue base for 20 years. Italy is an attractive market with stable regulatory conditions and high solar irradiation. With this project, we are contributing to the decarbonization of Italy’s power supply – in a market where solar energy still accounts for 14% of electricity generation. It also stands as an example of our business model: we develop plants with reliable cash flows from which our shareholders benefit.”



Construction work is progressing according to plan. Immediately after the handover of the site, extensive earthworks were carried out to level the construction area, and the substructure work for the access road was completed. In a further step, the foundations for the three planned electrical stations – two transformer stations and one distribution and grid-connection handover station – were poured. The photovoltaic field is divided into two subfields, one of which will be fully equipped with tracking systems, and each section has its own transformer station. Once the detailed plant layout has been completed, the next construction step will be the excavation of the cable trenches as well as fencing in the site.



Thanks to its long-term secured revenue base and high in-house value creation, Tezze is a commercially attractive project in a dynamically developing market. As a YieldCo, clearvise focuses on the operational earning power of its diversified European wind and solar portfolio. Shareholders are to participate sustainably in the portfolio’s stable earnings profile through a gradually increasing dividend.



About clearvise

clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).



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