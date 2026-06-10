clearvise Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
|
10.06.2026 09:00:03
EQS-News: clearvise AG starts construction of the Tezze solar project in Italy
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EQS-News: clearvise AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
clearvise AG starts construction of the Tezze solar project in Italy
Frankfurt, 10 June 2026 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, has started construction work as scheduled at the Tezze project site in the northern Italian province of Vicenza. With the start of the construction phase, clearvise is taking a tangible step toward implementing its secured project pipeline and underscoring the company’s operational strength.
10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|clearvise AG
|Eschenheimer Anlage 1
|60316 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 247439232
|E-mail:
|info@clearvise.com
|Internet:
|www.clearvise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWXA4
|WKN:
|A1EWXA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2342508
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2342508 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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|EQS-News: clearvise AG beginnt mit Bau des Solarprojekts Tezze in Italien (EQS Group)
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|EQS-News: clearvise AG starts construction of the Tezze solar project in Italy (EQS Group)
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