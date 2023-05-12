EQS-News: clearvise AG successfully continues growth strategy in financial year 2022

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

clearvise AG successfully continues growth strategy in financial year 2022



12.05.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Corporate News

clearvise AG successfully continues growth strategy in financial year 2022

Consolidated revenue of EUR 64.0 million in 2022 according to final figures

Adjusted Group EBITDA 2022 of EUR 50.0 million achieved

Total production of 493 GWh in 2022 achieved

Wiesbaden, 12 May 2023 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European portfolio of wind and PV plants, today publishes its annual report for 2022, confirming the preliminary figures for the past financial year. Thus, clearvise achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 64.0 million in 2022, compared to EUR 32.9 million in the previous year. Therefore, clearvise was able to exceed its last issued revenue forecast of EUR 55 million to EUR 59 million. Alongside the increase in new production capacities, the high electricity prices in 2022 had a positive effect.

The adjusted Group EBITDA in the financial year 2022 amounted to EUR 50 million (previous year: EUR 22.6 million) and was thus above the EBITDA forecast of EUR 41 million to EUR 45 million. Unadjusted Group EBITDA for the financial year 2022 amounted to EUR 47.9 million (previous year: EUR 21.8 million). Total production in 2022 was increased to 493.3 GWh due to better weather conditions and added production capacities. This corresponds to an increase of 35% compared to the previous year (2021: 366.5 GWh). Furthermore, clearvise AG was able to expand the portfolio in the financial year 2022 by acquiring one wind farm and seven solar farms.

Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, comments: In 2022, we successfully continued our growth strategy and thus laid the foundation for further growth in the coming years. The digitalisation of our processes has also further progressed and increased their overall efficiency. At the beginning of 2023, we were able to secure a cooperation via our innovative clearPARTNERS model for the first time and signed a clearPARTNERS cooperation with two regional French developers as well as acquired a majority share in a ~33 MW ready-to-built ground-mounted solar park in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region via a joint IPP company. Therefore, proof of concept has been achieved for all 3-C acquisition models.

Outlook for 2023

For the 2023 financial year, clearvise expects its existing portfolio to produce between 513 and 555 GWh of electricity. In combination with the secured prices, this results in a revenue corridor of EUR 42 to 45 million and a consolidated EBITDA of EUR 26 to 29 million adjusted for special effects.

Due to the Ukraine crisis, electricity prices in 2022 were enormously high. Alongside the growth in our production capacity, they proved to be the biggest driver of our excellent figures for the 2022 financial year. For 2023, we already see a normalisation of electricity prices. However, volatility remains high, which is why it is difficult to make a reliable forecast of prices. Our forecast therefore only includes the secured prices from March onwards. As a result, we expect a lower but still very good result, despite a further increase in electricity production. Due to the increased generation capacity in the PV sector, the cash flows continue to stabilise sustainably and the increased equity ratio of 29% also brings further stability, adds Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG.

The Annual Report 2022 is available for viewing on the company's website in the Investor Relations section at clearvise.de.

About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified, European plant portfolio. Currently, the established investment portfolio of the (Bürgerwindaktie) consists of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland as well as a biogas plant. With an operational capacity of more than 300 MW, clearvise produces green electricity from renewable energy sources. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, offering advantages from the distinct clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models, the company is concentrating on profitable expansion of its portfolio of European wind onshore and PV plants by creating win-win situations for all parties involved. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.

