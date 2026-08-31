EQS-News: clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2026

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2026



31.08.2026 / 17:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2026



Frankfurt, 31 August 2026 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, held its Annual General Meeting for the 2025 fiscal year today. The shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board by a clear majority. A total of 52,92% of the voting share capital was represented (previous year: 48.66%).

Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG: “For me, my first clearvise Annual General Meeting was a good opportunity to engage in an in-depth and direct dialogue. The very constructive input helps ensure that the company continues to develop in a way that benefits all shareholders. clearvise is undergoing a transformation process with the long-term goal of becoming a dividend-paying stock. Along the way, we must continually align our actions with the interests of all shareholders.”

The proposal to adopt a resolution authorizing the acquisition and use of the Company’s own shares, including authorization to retire acquired own shares, was approved by a large majority. Other items on the agenda included, among others, the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and the group auditor, and the carryover of the entire retained profit to new accounts.

The voting results for the agenda items are available on the company's website here.

About clearvise

clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

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