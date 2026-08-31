clearvise Aktie

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WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

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31.08.2026 17:47:23

EQS-News: clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2026

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2026

31.08.2026 / 17:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2026


Frankfurt, 31 August 2026 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, held its Annual General Meeting for the 2025 fiscal year today. The shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board by a clear majority. A total of 52,92% of the voting share capital was represented (previous year: 48.66%).

Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG: “For me, my first clearvise Annual General Meeting was a good opportunity to engage in an in-depth and direct dialogue. The very constructive input helps ensure that the company continues to develop in a way that benefits all shareholders. clearvise is undergoing a transformation process with the long-term goal of becoming a dividend-paying stock. Along the way, we must continually align our actions with the interests of all shareholders.”

The proposal to adopt a resolution authorizing the acquisition and use of the Company’s own shares, including authorization to retire acquired own shares, was approved by a large majority. Other items on the agenda included, among others, the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and the group auditor, and the carryover of the entire retained profit to new accounts.

The voting results for the agenda items are available on the company's website here.

 

 

About clearvise

clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

 

Contact

Company contact Media contact
   
clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
  Alexander Neblung
Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 70
Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76
EQS News ID: 2391310

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391310  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

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