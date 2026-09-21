clearvise Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
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21.09.2026 16:19:03
EQS-News: clearvise signs new Power Purchase Agreements on favorable terms
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EQS-News: clearvise AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
clearvise signs new Power Purchase Agreements on favorable terms
For the Weilrod, Broich, and Korbersdorf projects, the PPAs were signed with Engelhart CTP Renewables GmbH, formerly Trailstone. For the Glenough project, the agreement was signed with Erova Energy Limited. They cover between 40–100% of the respective installed capacity and have terms ranging from six to twelve months.
With these short-term contracts, clearvise is benefiting from the current rise in electricity prices, which is driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the European energy markets. At the same time, the Company remains flexible so it can continue to take advantage of favorable market conditions in the future.
Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: “With the new PPAs, we are taking advantage of the currently attractive market opportunities while also improving planning certainty for the coming months. The deliberately chosen short terms give us the necessary flexibility.“
clearvise continuously monitors market developments and plans to enter into additional power purchase agreements provided that comparably attractive terms are available. The goal is to continuously optimize the risk-reward profile of the generation portfolio and sustainably increase the company’s value.
clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.
The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).
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21.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|clearvise AG
|Eschenheimer Anlage 1
|60316 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 247439232
|E-mail:
|info@clearvise.com
|Internet:
|www.clearvise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWXA4
|WKN:
|A1EWXA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76
|EQS News ID:
|2402560
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2402560 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
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