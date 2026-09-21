clearvise Aktie

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WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

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21.09.2026 16:19:03

EQS-News: clearvise signs new Power Purchase Agreements on favorable terms

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Contract
clearvise signs new Power Purchase Agreements on favorable terms

21.09.2026 / 16:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

clearvise signs new Power Purchase Agreements on favorable terms

Frankfurt, 21 September 2026 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for four wind farms. The new purchase agreements secure attractive terms for clearvise in a favorable market environment and increase the predictability of future revenue from its portfolio of plants.

For the Weilrod, Broich, and Korbersdorf projects, the PPAs were signed with Engelhart CTP Renewables GmbH, formerly Trailstone. For the Glenough project, the agreement was signed with Erova Energy Limited. They cover between 40–100% of the respective installed capacity and have terms ranging from six to twelve months.

With these short-term contracts, clearvise is benefiting from the current rise in electricity prices, which is driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the European energy markets. At the same time, the Company remains flexible so it can continue to take advantage of favorable market conditions in the future.

Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: “With the new PPAs, we are taking advantage of the currently attractive market opportunities while also improving planning certainty for the coming months. The deliberately chosen short terms give us the necessary flexibility.“

clearvise continuously monitors market developments and plans to enter into additional power purchase agreements provided that comparably attractive terms are available. The goal is to continuously optimize the risk-reward profile of the generation portfolio and sustainably increase the company’s value.
 


About clearvise

clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

 

Contact

Company contact Media contact
   
clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
  Alexander Neblung
Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 70
Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

 


21.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76
EQS News ID: 2402560

 
End of News EQS News Service

2402560  21.09.2026 CET/CEST

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