EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: 1Q 2023 earnings call invitation

CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

CLIQ Digital AG: 1Q 2023 earnings call invitation



26.04.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

CLIQ Digital AG: 1Q 2023 earnings call invitation

DÜSSELDORF, 26 April 2023 CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its 1Q 2023 financial results and highlights on Thursday, 4 May 2023.

The 1Q 2023 financial report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CEST.



Earnings call

A live video webcast will be held at 2.00 p.m. CEST and conducted in English by Luc Voncken, CEO.

To attend the video webcast, prior registration of contact details is required at

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PZzMcqq5SZC5q7rL37yF4g

Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CEST via email to investors@cliqdigital.com will be answered by Luc after his presentation.



Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600

Media relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111



Financial calendar

1Q 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 4 May 2023 2Q/6M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 August 2023 3Q/9M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 2 November 2023



About CLIQ Digital

The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employed 164 staff from 37 different nationalities as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.