27.07.2023 09:00:03
EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG: 2Q / 6M 2023 Earnings Call Invitation
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q / 6M 2023 Earnings Call Invitation
DÜSSELDORF, 27 July 2023 CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its second quarter and half year 2023 financial results and highlights on Thursday, 3 August 2023.
The 2Q/6M 2023 financial report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CEST.
Earnings call
A live video webcast will be held at 2.00 p.m. CEST and conducted in English by Luc Voncken, CEO.
To attend the video webcast, prior registration of contact details is required at
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P7zPybzPQpqzhmme6tDDFA
Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CEST via email to investors@cliqdigital.com will be answered by Luc after his presentation.
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials
Contacts
Investor relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
About CLIQ Digital
The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employed 164 staff from 37 different nationalities as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
27.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1688731
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1688731 27.07.2023 CET/CEST
