27.10.2022 09:00:03
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: 3Q 2022 earnings call invitation
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
CLIQ Digital AG: 3Q 2022 earnings call invitation
DÜSSELDORF, 27 October 2022 CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, 3 November 2022.
Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present the companys financial highlights (3Q/9M) during a conference call.
The 3Q/9M 2022 financial report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CET.
Earnings call
A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET and conducted in English by Ben Bos.
To attend the video conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at:
https://eu01web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E1OuaA9_Scm6PGTtbhcwYg
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials
Contacts
Investor relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
27.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1472927
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1472927 27.10.2022 CET/CEST
