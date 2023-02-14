EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: FY 2022 earnings call invitation

EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

CLIQ Digital AG: FY 2022 earnings call invitation



14.02.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST







CLIQ Digital AG: FY 2022 earnings call invitation

DÜSSELDORF, 14 February 2023 CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its FY 2022 financial results on Tuesday, 21 February 2023.

Management will present the companys financial highlights (4Q/FY) as well as its outlook during a conference call.

The 2022 Annual Report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CET.



Earnings call

A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 1.00 p.m. CET and conducted in English by Ben Bos.

To attend the video conference call, prior registration of contact details is required at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ds8RG3mMTPqokc2xtN9v9Q

Ben Bos will answer questions submitted via email to investors@cliqdigital.com no later than 60 minutes prior to the call.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials



Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600

Media relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

FY 2022 Annual report & earnings call Tuesday 21 February 2023 Annual General Meeting 2023 Thursday 6 April 2023 1Q 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 4 May 2023 2Q/6M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 August 2023 3Q/9M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 2 November 2023



About CLIQ Digital:

The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employed 164 staff from 37 different nationalities as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.