EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG: New streaming service Cliq launches first mass-market TV spot best of alles

DÜSSELDORF, 06 April 2023 Today, the new TV spot of CLIQ Digital AG's German all-in-one streaming service Cliq (www.cliq.de) will be launched on several mainstream TV channels in Germany.

Cliq and the Schmidt family

As part of the brand marketing campaign for Cliq, the new TV spot focuses on the family as the target group. Based on the Schmidt family and the different preferences of its members, the spot clearly shows: Cliq offers the best of alles (best of everything) for the whole family - movies, series, music, sports, audiobooks and games. The spot was developed by WPP's acclaimed agency The&Partnership and the campaign will be aired on German television from 6 April. In addition, it will be extended digitally and on social media channels, with the aim of reaching more than 500 million contacts.

Cliqs advantages

High-quality content from various entertainment categories is combined in a single app: films and series, music, audiobooks, sports and games at a low price of 6.99 per month. This bundled product makes it easy for members: only one low-priced subscription for five content categories. This offers good value for money and makes streaming content accessible to everyone - regardless of age or taste.

The platform's menu navigation is simple and intuitive. Members can share their access data with family and friends and stream with several people at the same time. Cliq is available online as well as in the App Store, the Google Play Store, and with the Cliq TV app on Google TV, Fire TV and Android TV. This way, members can enjoy their content at home or on the go at any time.

Management statement

By offering good value for money, we are making streaming affordable for the mass market. Our offering is an all-in-one streaming service for everyone. We like to see ourselves as the discounter of the streaming industry, said Luc Voncken, CEO.



Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600

Media Relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting 2023 in Düsseldorf Thursday 6 April 2023 1Q 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 4 May 2023 2Q/6M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 August 2023 3Q/9M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 2 November 2023

About CLIQ Digital

The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employed 164 staff from 37 different nationalities as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.