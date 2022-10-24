EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG Supervisory Board welcomes Nathalie Lam after the resignation of Niels Walboomers

EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CLIQ Digital AG Supervisory Board welcomes Nathalie Lam after the resignation of Niels Walboomers



24.10.2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST

CLIQ Digital AG Supervisory Board welcomes Nathalie Lam after the resignation of Niels Walboomers

DÜSSELDORF, 24 October 2022 Niels Walboomers has resigned from office with effect from 19 October 2022 due to personal reasons. Mr Walboomers was a member of the Supervisory Board since 28 July 2015 and during his term of office, he advised on, reviewed and supported key decisions regarding the strategic and business development of the CLIQ Digital Group. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to thank Mr Walboomers for his valuable and trusted contribution to the company over many years and wish him all the best for the future.

Nathalie Lam has been appointed by the local court (Amtsgericht) of Düsseldorf as successor to Niels Walboomers on 20 October 2022 in accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The Supervisory Board intends to propose to the companys 2023 Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held in early April 2023, the election of Nathalie Lam as member of the Supervisory Board for the period following the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Supervisory Board is delighted that Nathalie Lam accepted the open position within the Supervisory Board after the resignation of Niels Walboomers. Nathalie Lam is currently the Global Head of Sponsorship as well as Lead Inclusion and Diversity marketing transformation at Philips in Amsterdam. Ms Lam has led brand marketing, sponsorship and inclusion & diversity communication programmes for numerous companies such as Red Bull, Heineken, Philips, KLM, Transavia, Rijksmuseum, SNS bank as well as for several broadcasters. Next to her brand role, she is leading a programme to enhance the Philips marketing representation by making the 360 communication touchpoints more diverse and inclusive. Her credentials and her extensive marketing expertise make her a perfect fit to meet the requirements of the rapidly growing CLIQ Digital Group.

Nathalie Lam has won multiple global awards with the campaigns she led: 2 Cannes Lions, 2 WOMMY, SAN, WPP and the Gold SponsorRing Award. She is listed amongst The Colourful 50 (http://www.dekleurrijke50.nl/), a list of 50 people of colour, who have impact in the global marketing industry and ranks 49th on the list of the 100 most impactful marketers in The Netherlands.

Statement

Dr Mathias Schlichting, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments on the change in the Supervisory Board: "With Nathalie Lam, we are gaining an excellently qualified and widely experienced member for the Supervisory Board. We are also extremely pleased to be able to fill a supervisory board position at CLIQ with a woman for the first time. In addition to many years of management experience, Nathalie Lam's competence profile is an ideal match for our marketing-driven streaming business. We are very much looking forward to working with her." Contacts

