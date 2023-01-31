EQS-News: CLIQ Digital announces record-breaking full year 2022 preliminary results and 2023 guidance

|
DÜSSELDORF, 31 January 2023 According to preliminary and unaudited figures, CLIQ Digital Groups sales and EBITDA in 2022 have again exceeded both market expectations and the companys outlook, on the back of strong comparatives.
FY 2022 performance
4Q 2022 performance
2023 outlook
For the full year 2023, the Group expects sales to exceed 345 million, driven by strong marketing activities (over 120 million expected) and investments into additional attractive content. EBITDA is expected to exceed 50 million, continuing the track record of strong profitability.
On 21 February 2023, the FY 2022 audited annual report will be published and presented by Management during an earnings call.
Management statement
2022 was another fantastic year for CLIQ with record memberships, sales and earnings as well as the introduction of cliq.de our new and most advanced streaming service tailored to the German market, said Luc Voncken, CEO. CLIQ concluded the year with the highest net cash position in the Groups history, whilst also having paid record dividends. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, we continue to see a strong market for our streaming services, said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.
Contacts
Investor relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employed 164 staff from 37 different nationalities as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
