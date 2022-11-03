|
03.11.2022 07:30:12
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital announces strong cash flow and earnings growth for the third quarter
|
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
CLIQ Digital announces strong cash flow and earnings growth for the third quarter
DÜSSELDORF, 3 November 2022 CLIQ Digital AG today publishes its third quarter and 9M 2022 unaudited financial report.
Performance
Breakdown:
The quarterly growth is due to an increase in paid subscriptions for our multi-content streaming web portals, which grew by 127% to 67.1 million sales (3Q 2021: 29.5 million). Sales grew significantly across all major regions with North America and Europe growing year-on-year by 121% and 63% respectively. In the region Other, the company commenced sales in Latin America with new market entries.
Operating review
Strategic updates
Outlook 2022
The Management Board reiterates its full year 2022 guidance to sales of at least 250 million, an EBITDA of more than 38 million in 2022 and a total marketing spend in excess of 90 million.
Management statement
We have achieved yet again another record-breaking quarter against the backdrop of an economic slowdown and consumers tightening their belts everywhere, said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. With sales, earnings and cash flow up, we enter confidently into the fourth quarter.
Earnings call
A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET today and conducted in English by Ben Bos.
To attend the conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at
https://eu01web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E1OuaA9_Scm6PGTtbhcwYg
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.
Investor relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111
About CLIQ Digital
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
03.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1477949
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1477949 03.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CLIQ Digital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital announces strong cash flow and earnings growth for the third quarter (EQS Group)
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital meldet starken Cashflow und Gewinnwachstum für das dritte Quartal (EQS Group)
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital announces strong cash flow and earnings growth for the third quarter (EQS Group)
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital meldet starken Cashflow und Gewinnwachstum für das dritte Quartal (EQS Group)
|
27.10.22
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Einladung zum Earnings Call für Q3 2022 (EQS Group)
|
27.10.22
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: 3Q 2022 earnings call invitation (EQS Group)
|
27.10.22
|Cliq Digital AG : 3Q 2022 earnings call invitation (Investegate)
|
24.10.22
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG Supervisory Board welcomes Nathalie Lam after the resignation of Niels Walboomers (EQS Group)