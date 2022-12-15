|
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital launches cliq.de
CLIQ Digital launches cliq.de
DÜSSELDORF, 15 December 2022 Today, CLIQ Digital has launched its mass-market all-in-one streaming service for the German market: cliq.de. The service offers unlimited access and bundles five different types of streaming content: movies & series, music, sports, audiobooks and games. The subscription fee for the service is 6.99 per month with a free trial period of 30 days.
cliq.de is available on the web, in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and promises to deliver its subscribers Best of Alles (best of everything) so they can watch, listen and play their favourite streaming content wherever and whenever they want.
For more information, please visit https://cliq.de/about/
Management statement
We are very proud to bring this new service to the German market, said CEO Luc Voncken. The service is simple, extensive and affordable. Our streaming service bundles movies and series, music, sports, audiobooks and games. With this unique offering we will bring simplicity and make content accessible and affordable for everyone.
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its subscribers unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
