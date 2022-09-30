EQS-News: CLIQ Digital postpones launch of CLIQ.de platform for quality assurance reasons

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 10:45:04

CLIQ Digital postpones launch of CLIQ.de platform for quality assurance reasons

EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
CLIQ Digital postpones launch of CLIQ.de platform for quality assurance reasons

30.09.2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital postpones launch of CLIQ.de platform for quality assurance reasons

  • Safeguard platform performance across the multiple content verticals
  • 2022 outlook reiterated

DÜSSELDORF, 30 September 2022 CLIQ Digital strives to launch its multi-content portal CLIQ.de as the best value-for-money streaming solution for mass market entertainment in Germany.

We encountered some platform challenges due to the broad scope of video, audio and gaming. Therefore, CLIQ Digital has postponed the September launch of CLIQ.de to the end of 2022.

With this postponement, the testing phase of the beta version of CLIQ.de will be extended in order to have more time to do additional performance stress tests to secure high load across the multiple content verticals.

The full year 2022 outlook for the Group is reiterated and remains unaffected from this postponement.

Management statement

I fully support this postponement because we take our product introduction very seriously and we want to launch and market CLIQ.de in such a way whereby quality is assured, said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. The current beta version of CLIQ.de is already a real eye-catcher, however we prefer to be safe rather than sorry when entering into the important German market with CLIQ.de.

 

Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie
s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
+49 151 52043659		 Julián Palacios
j.palacios@cliqdigital.com
+49 151 18476600
www.cliqdigital.com/investors  

 

Media relations:

Daniela Münster
daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com
+49 174 3358111

 

Financial calendar

3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 November 2022


About CLIQ Digital

CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 168 staff from 34 different nationalities as at 30 June 2022. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.


30.09.2022 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1453847

 
End of News EQS News Service

1453847  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

