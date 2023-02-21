EQS-News: CLIQ Digital reports full year 2022 results

|
DÜSSELDORF, 21 February 2023 CLIQ Digital Group today publishes its audited 2022 financial statements and presents its 2023 dividend proposal.
Performance
Breakdown:
Full year 2022 sales were up 84% (77% in local currency) year-on-year to 276.1 million (PY: 150.0 million) driven predominantly by successful online advertising campaigns for bundled content streaming services in both North America and Europe.
Operating review
2023 outlook
For the full year 2023, the Group expects sales to exceed 345 million, driven by strong marketing activities (over 120 million of marketing spend expected) and investments into additional attractive content. EBITDA is expected to exceed 50 million, continuing the Groups track record of strong profitability.
Management statement
In 2023, we want to continue bringing simplicity to the streaming market and further grow as well as roll out our bundled content services globally. Furthermore, we will endeavour to make our flagship streaming service in Germany, cliq.de, a great success, said Luc Voncken, CEO. Also financially, the Group is very well positioned to achieve our ambitious growth plans and deliver on our promises, said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.
Earnings call
A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 1.00 p.m. CET today and conducted in English by Ben Bos.
To attend the conference call, prior registration of contact details is required at
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ds8RG3mMTPqokc2xtN9v9Q
Ben Bos will answer questions submitted via email to investors@cliqdigital.com no later than 60 minutes prior to the call.
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.
Contacts
Investor relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employed 164 staff from 37 different nationalities as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
