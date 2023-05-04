|
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital with its best first quarter results ever
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
CLIQ Digital with its best first quarter results ever
DÜSSELDORF, 4 May 2023 CLIQ Digital AG today publishes its unaudited first quarter 2023 financial report.
Performance
Regionally, North American and European sales grew both by 57% and sales in Latin America in 1Q 2023 were 3.0 million.
Operating review
Strategic update
Cliq: The Groups flagship bundled streaming service in Germany, Cliq (www.cliq.de), which was launched at the end of 2022, was further upgraded with feature films from New Regency and ATP World Tour 250 tennis. Moreover, Cliqs supporting brand marketing campaign commenced with online and TV commercials as well as digital out-of-home advertising media with moving videos and a product placement. The Cliq brand has been nominated for the highly respected German Brand Award 2023 in two disciplines, which will take place next month.
2023 outlook
The Management Board reiterates its full year 2023 guidance: The Group expects sales to exceed 345 million, driven by strong marketing activities (over 120 million of marketing spend is expected) and investments into additional attractive content. EBITDA is expected to exceed 50 million, continuing the Groups track record of strong profitability.
Management statement
"Despite muted consumer sentiment expectations, 2023 has kicked off to an excellent start with our increased marketing converting into impressive sales and earnings growth," said Luc Voncken, CEO. "Another record-breaking quarter with double-digit growth rates sets us well on track to achieve our 2023 guidance," said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.
Earnings call
A live video webcast will be held at 2.00 p.m. CEST today and conducted in English by Luc Voncken, CEO.
To attend the video webcast, prior registration of contact details is required at
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PZzMcqq5SZC5q7rL37yF4g
Questions submitted via email to investors@cliqdigital.com before 12.00 p.m. CEST today will be answered by Luc after his presentation.
Contacts
Investor relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
About CLIQ Digital
The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employed 164 staff from 37 different nationalities as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
[1] Following a strategic realignment, the business activities relating to the (ad-funded) digital marketing services were discontinued as of 3Q 2022.
