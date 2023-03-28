EQS-News: Cliq nominated for Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation as well as for Excellent Brand

EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cliq nominated for Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation as well as for Excellent Brand



28.03.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

DÜSSELDORF, 28 March 2023 CLIQ Digital AGs bundled content streaming service in Germany, Cliq (www.cliq.de), has undergone various material content upgrades. Its brand marketing campaign has commenced as scheduled and the brand has been nominated for the German Brand Award 2023 in in two disciplines.

Content upgrades

The Cliq offering now includes feature films from New Regency and ATP World Tour 250 tennis. Over 50 new Hollywood titles have been licensed to include blockbusters such as Fight Club, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Birdman. Furthermore, CLIQ secured the exclusive DACH broadcasting rights for seven ATP World Tour 250 tournaments in 2023 and will show the most relevant matches live and in full length.

Soon to come will be DAZN RISE, the first-ever channel in Germany to broadcast only womens sporting events, and DAZN FAST, which broadcasts 24 hours a day high-quality sports content exclusively licensed or produced by DAZN. In addition, thousands of hit songs and themed party mixes will be available for singing karaoke and interacting with other members in future. Moreover, through a new licensed content agreement with Zebralution, the audiobook and audio plays library will be bolstered with thousands of titles from acclaimed German publishing houses such as Bastei Lübbe catering to all audiences.

Brand marketing

Cliqs first online and TV commercials were aired last month to target interest in movies, music, gaming, sports or audiobooks with 15-second spots advertising Cliqs messages: Alles, was du liebst (everything you love), All-inclusive kann man jetzt auch streamen (all-inclusive can now be streamed) and Die haben das Streamen nicht neu erfunden. Ach nee, doch (they haven't reinvented streaming - oh no, they did.).

The first digital out-of-home advertising media with moving videos were installed in Frankfurt am Main at the main and the airport train stations to create brand awareness. These advertising spaces offer high visitor densities and an ideal communication environment for young target groups.

In addition, a truck with high-resolution, solar-powered mobile LED billboards on all four sides advertised the Cliq streaming service whilst driving around Berlin during the Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale. This special campaign was conceptualised to spark interest in the new brand, engage with film fans in particular and reached over 207,000 contacts.

German Brand Award 2023

The German Design Councils annual Brand Award, which ranks number one nationwide and in second place internationally and is therefore one of the most prestigious awards in the world, nominated Cliqs product and brand launch for its outstanding brand work in the following award categories:

Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation:

Brand Innovation of the Year

Brand Strategy of the Year

Brand Experience of the Year

Excellent Brands - Media & Entertainment:

Digital Brand of the Year

Newcomer Brand of the Year

Product Brand of the Year

The award ceremony of the German Brand Award 2023 will take place on 15 June 2023 in Berlin.

Management statement

Cliq is our flagship streaming service and our dream come true, said Luc Voncken, CEO. Our strong track record in building streaming services was key for creating our most advanced all-in-one, bundled content streaming service and thus making streaming content accessible to everyone in Germany. Cliq has gotten off to a really promising start and we are all very excited about its future development and initiating the next operational steps, said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.



About CLIQ Digital

