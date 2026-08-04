EQS-News: coinIX invests in Ampli - Infrastructure for AI-based asset management

EQS-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

coinIX invests in Ampli - Infrastructure for AI-based asset management



04.08.2026 / 10:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, August 4, 2026 – coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA has invested USD 75,000 in Ampli.

The investment takes the form of a convertible loan, which can be converted into an equity stake in Ampli Technologies in a later financing round.

Ampli is building the technical foundation that allows AI agents to manage capital without ever having direct control over it. Every action an agent proposes is checked against a rule set defined by the user themselves. Only once the rules are satisfied is the transaction executed. This means the agents never get direct access to the funds.

Technically, Ampli relies on Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Smart Accounts. Through a kind of marketplace, users can connect various financial agents, compare their performance, and track every action in real time in the "Agent Control Room." For developers, Ampli provides an interface called the Orchestrator SDK to build their own applications on this infrastructure.

The target audience includes fund managers, fintechs, neobanks, as well as DAOs and treasuries that want their capital to operate automatically on-chain. Ampli's smart contracts have been audited by Sherlock, and its MPC technology has been reviewed by, among others, Trail of Bits and the NCC Group.

"coinIX," says Ampli CEO Patrick Delaney, "is not only a pioneer in blockchain investment in Germany, but was also an early mover in exploring what AI agents can achieve in the financial sector. Ampli operates at the intersection of these two technologies, because both ask the same question: how can you entrust money to automated systems without having to trust them?"

Moritz Schildt, Chairman of the Management Board of coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA, explains: "Over the next few years, AI agents will initiate a large share of capital movements. The decisive question isn't how good an agent is, but who retains control. That's exactly where Ampli comes in. This is infrastructure that's needed before institutional capital flows into this space."

Press contact: Moritz Schildt, Chairman of the Management Board of coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA

Email: ms@coinix.capital Phone: +49 40 63794780

About coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA

coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA, headquartered in Hamburg, was founded in 2017 and specializes in investments in blockchain technologies and digital assets. The team combines expertise in asset management, venture capital, and emerging technologies. coinIX invests in cryptocurrencies, token projects, and blockchain startups. The share is listed on the Düsseldorf, Berlin, and Munich stock exchanges (WKN: A2LQ1G | ISIN: DE000A2LQ1G5 | Ticker: XCX).

More information: www.coinix.capital

coinIX invests in Ampli -