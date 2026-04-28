EQS-News: coinIX publishes audited annual financial statements for 2025 | Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026 | Marcus Wodausch appointed CFO

EQS-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM

coinIX publishes audited annual financial statements for 2025 | Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026 | Marcus Wodausch appointed CFO



28.04.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA, an investment company focused on digital assets and blockchain technology, today published its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2025. The Supervisory Board approved the financial statements at its meeting. The audited figures fully confirm the preliminary results communicated at the end of March.

Key financial highlights for fiscal year 2025: Other operating income amounts to approximately EUR 1.2 million, while operating expenses were significantly reduced to EUR 695k. The net loss for the year stands at EUR 42k. Total assets amount to EUR 7 million, with stable equity of EUR 6.4 million.

Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026 in virtual format

The Annual General Meeting of coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA will be held on 17 June 2026 as a virtual event. Further details on participation and the agenda will be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) in due course and made available to shareholders through their custodian banks.

Marcus Wodausch appointed CFO

The Supervisory Board has appointed Marcus Wodausch to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. coinIX is pleased to have an experienced financial expert in charge of the company's financial management and considers itself well positioned for its next growth steps.

Broadly diversified crypto portfolio as a key differentiator

Currently, approximately 80% of coinIX's capital is invested in a broadly diversified portfolio of crypto assets — including, alongside Bitcoin, tokens such as Ethereum, Peaq and Hyperliquid. This sets coinIX apart from a growing number of crypto treasury companies that concentrate their exposure almost exclusively on Bitcoin or Ethereum. Instead, coinIX pursues active management of a diversified token portfolio, complemented by stakes in blockchain startups and investments in not-yet-listed tokens (SAFTs).

CEO Moritz Schildt comments on the current market environment: "Crypto markets are currently going through a correction phase that we recognise from previous cycles — and one that regularly creates opportunities for long-term oriented investors. We are actively using this period to develop our portfolio further. Those who invest today across a broad spectrum of high-quality crypto assets are positioning themselves for the next upswing — and that is precisely our approach at coinIX."

About coinIX

coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA, headquartered in Hamburg, was founded in 2017 as an investment company to analyse blockchain projects and cryptocurrencies and to make investments in this sector. The coinIX team consists of specialists with many years of experience in asset management, venture capital and the analysis of new technologies. The company is currently invested in various crypto assets and token projects and holds stakes in blockchain startups. The company's shares are included in the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and are also traded on the Berlin and Munich stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.coinix.capital.