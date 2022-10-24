EQS-News: COMCAST ANNOUNCES NETWORK CONSTRUCTION IN WHATCOM COUNTY

EQS-News: Comcast Washington

COMCAST ANNOUNCES NETWORK CONSTRUCTION IN WHATCOM COUNTY



24.10.2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST

Comcast today announced it has begun construction in the public rights of way to expand service to hundreds of homes in the City of Sumas. Comcast is investing more than $4.2 million to bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to the citizens and businesses in the rural community of Whatcom County. The company has created an online resource for local residents seeking information about the network construction in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details at: https://washington.comcast.com/network-expansion/.

The network expansion is the latest example of Comcasts investment in Washington state. Comcast has made $1B in technology and infrastructure investments in Washington during the last three years, including expansion and upgrades to our network. As a result, more than 2.8 million Washington homes and businesses have access to Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services with access to speeds of 1.2 gigs or more from the companys fiber-rich network. We also operate nearly 90,000 public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots that are available to Comcast customers statewide.

It is going to be great to have Comcast here. It will give us more options and better service to provide high-speed internet. Local businesses are all looking forward to the reliable service that Comcast provides, said Bruce Bosch, Mayor, City of Sumas. If you are a home buyer or a new business that wants to move into town, having Comcast makes your decision to move to an easy one.

Once construction is completed, Sumas residents will have access to the entire Xfinity product suite, from Internet Essentials the largest and most comprehensive low-cost internet adoption program for low-income Americans to Comcast Business services, which delivers up to 10 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity to local businesses.

I think that internet connectivity and WiFi are somewhat taken for granted today. When you do move out this far, you really get to experience that, said Herman Sihota, owner and operator, Tarsem Farms in Sumas. Gig speed technology on our farm would be a game changer. Right now, there are not a lot of options, and I am excited to get a more reliable broadband service provider out to our area.

Comcast serves more than 1.7 million residential and business customers throughout Washington state. Comcast is Washingtons leading provider of Xfinity video, high-speed internet, smart home and phone services. To learn more about Comcast in Washington, visit: https://washington.comcast.com/.

Access to technology is a powerful driver of economic growth and innovation, and we look forward to connecting Sumas residents to all the opportunities broadband offers. Comcasts $4.2 million investment will expand our network over 40 miles and connect homes and businesses to reliable and fast broadband service, said Roy Novosel, vice president of engineering, Comcast Washington.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Andy Colley

Andy_Colley@comcast.com

https://washington.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct