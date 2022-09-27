EQS-News: COMCAST TO OPEN NEW XFINITY STORE IN EDINA, MINNESOTA

EQS-News: Comcast Twin Cities

COMCAST TO OPEN NEW XFINITY STORE IN EDINA, MINNESOTA



27.09.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Comcast today announced the opening of its newest Twin Cities area Xfinity Store in Edina, Minnesota. Located in the popular France Avenue area, this interactive retail and product demonstration showroom is designed entirely around the customer experience, providing an opportunity to explore and interact directly with the latest Xfinity products and services. The nearly 5,000 square foot store is located at 7101 France Ave S, Edina MN 55435, in the Rue de France Shopping Center, and will open to the public on Friday, Sept. 30.

This opening marks the 15th Xfinity Store in the Twin Cities. With a welcoming and interactive environment that highlights Comcasts entertainment and technology offerings, customers can interact with all Xfinity products from internet, video and connected home solutions to Xfinity Mobile, a simple, flexible, affordable wireless plan designed to save customers money.

Comcast is an important part of the Edina community and we congratulate them on this new store, said Jim Hovland, Mayor, City of Edina. The France Avenue area is a great location and we welcome the Comcast employees who will be serving Edina customers from this new Xfinity store.

Xfinity store employees will happily demonstrate the X1 entertainment platform, show how to use xFi tools to manage home internet functions (like shutting it down at dinnertime or bedtime, or ensuring the security of your network), as well as educate customers on the free mobile apps available so you can take your saved TV programs and movies on the go with you wherever you are.

Rachel Johnson, Comcast Twin Cities vice president of Sales and Marketing is excited about the new store. Its an amazing location right off France Avenue, so were expecting it to be very easy for the community to access. She went on to say, Xfinity has such a compelling story to tell with our unbeatable internet and mobile, as well as other products and services. A new, exciting physical location for our customers to come in and hear about our products is the right investment to make.

The new store will employ 15 people, and will offer customer-friendly hours, open to from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

