Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
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20.05.2026 17:46:23
EQS-News: Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items
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EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Today, the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. Shareholders paid tribute to the achievements delivered and clearly reaffirmed their support for the “Momentum 2030” strategy and the Bank’s stand-alone course. They approved the dividend proposal for the 2025 financial year of €1.10 per share (2024: €0.65) with a majority of 99.88% (agenda item 2). In total, the dividend payment amounts to around €1.2bn.
Together with two share buybacks already completed with a total volume of around €1.5bn, Commerzbank will return a total of around €2.7bn to its shareholders for the 2025 financial year. This corresponds to 100% of the net result before restructuring expenses and after deduction of AT 1 coupon payments.
For the coming years, the Bank plans to continuously increase the capital return. Commerzbank continues to rely on a combination of dividend payments and share buybacks, with the share of the dividend to grow to at least 50%. The share buybacks are subject to approval by the European Central Bank and the Finance Agency.
The Annual General Meeting approved the necessary authorisations to acquire and use its own shares (agenda items 7 and 8) – with majorities of 96.25% and of 97.79%, respectively. This means that Commerzbank has once again the opportunity to acquire its own shares up to a volume of 10% of the share capital via the stock exchange or through multilateral trading systems.
The shareholders voted on the other key items on the agenda as follows:
Ratification of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board (agenda items 3 and 4)
The actions by the members of the Board of Managing Directors were ratified by the Annual General Meeting with a majority between 99.58% and 99.64%. The actions by the members of the Supervisory Board were ratified with a majority between 98.36% and 99.64%.
Remuneration report for the members of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board (agenda item 6)
The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration report for the 2025 financial year with a majority of 91.28%.
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20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|E-mail:
|newsroom@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2330932
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2330932 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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