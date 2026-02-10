Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
10.02.2026 13:05:04
EQS-News: Commerzbank exceeds profit target and launches further share buyback of up to €540m – dividend for 2025 to be €1.10 per share
EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend
Commerzbank generated a net result of €2.63bn in the past financial year (2024: €2.68bn) – despite restructuring expenses for the Bank’s transformation – and exceeding its original growth target for 2025. Before restructuring expenses, net income rose by around 13% to a record level of €3bn.
“2025 marked an outstanding year of success for Commerzbank, and we are committed to sharing this achievement with our investors,” said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. “In total, we are returning €2.7bn in capital, which is even slightly more than we had committed to deliver.”
As outlined in its “Momentum” strategy, Commerzbank will return 100% of the net result before restructuring expenses and after deduction of Additional Tier1 (AT1) coupon payments to its shareholders. In order to implement the capital return, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank today decided to start a further share buyback. From 12 February, the Bank will buy back its own shares with a volume of up to €540m. In addition, the Bank intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026 an increased dividend of €1.10 per share for the past financial year (2024: €0.65). Including the share buyback of around €1bn completed in December 2025 the capital return for the 2025 financial year amounts to a total of €2.7bn.
The share buyback that has now been decided is the sixth buyback of Commerzbank‘s own shares since 2023. It is expected to be completed by 26 March of this year. The Bank plans to redeem the repurchased shares at a later stage. Commerzbank will publish its preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year tomorrow, Wednesday, 11 February 2026.
Commerzbank will publish the progress of the current share buyback on its website on a weekly basis.
2273630 10.02.2026 CET/CEST
