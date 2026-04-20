Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
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20.04.2026 18:01:13
EQS-News: Commerzbank Rejects UniCredit’s Hostile Approach; Reaffirms Superior Value of Standalone Momentum Strategy
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EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Commerzbank has taken note of UniCredit S.p.A.’s presentation of 20 April 2026. As set out in Commerzbank’s statement of 7 April 2026, Commerzbank has tried to engage constructively with UniCredit but no concrete combination plan for a mutually agreeable value-accretive transaction nor any reliable indications for a commensurate control premium from UniCredit have been put forward. UniCredit’s communication today has reconfirmed those fundamental shortcomings and laid bare a couple of core elements and facts about UniCredit’s pursuit of Commerzbank.
“What UniCredit has presented today is not a value-creating business combination – it is a stand-alone restructuring proposal that has to be evaluated against the existing strategy of Commerzbank that delivers real, reliable value with limited execution risk. We are astonished that it took UniCredit more than 18 months to present a unilateral plan that lacks basic understanding of the drivers of our business model despite regular investor meetings during this period,” said Bettina Orlopp, Chief Executive Officer of Commerzbank.
Another escalation in a highly aggressive and hostile approach
UniCredit’s communication today reconfirms the persistent lack of any desire to put forward a constructive proposal. It rather follows a consistent pattern over more than 18 months starting with an unsolicited stake-building via financial instruments, repeated attacks on Commerzbank’s business model and management, and the announcement of an unsolicited public takeover offer whilst accusing Commerzbank of its supposed unwillingness to engage constructively. A takeover pursued in this manner is destructive to shareholder value and stakeholder trust, which is essential in banking.
Still no real combination plan
What UniCredit described today is not a convincing combination case. It is an attempted restructuring proposal by a direct competitor, cutting into the core value chain of the German Mittelstand regarding its international business and trade finance. It comprises a compression of Commerzbank’s cost base modelled on HypoVereinsbank, and a reorientation away from the Mittelstand franchise that defines the Bank’s competitive position. At the same time, UniCredit has not revealed any substantive new details on its actual combination plan – be it actual levers, cost-to-achieve or timeline. This has been repeatedly requested by Commerzbank and been denied to date. Any supposed combination benefits presented today remain vague and back-end loaded with implementation starting only from 2029/2030 onwards and realisation potentially taking “a couple of years”.
Still no premium to Commerzbank shareholders
UniCredit has reiterated its desire to obtain control over Commerzbank, but instead of offering Commerzbank shareholders a commensurate premium for such control it is seeking to obtain, it does the opposite and is attacking the current performance and valuation of Commerzbank. This is highly concerning from a governance, regulatory and shareholder perspective. Commerzbank re-emphasises that any takeover offer must include a market-standard premium, next to a combination case that creates value for all stakeholders.
Our Momentum strategy delivers – and the case will be made in full on 8 May
Commerzbank’s standalone Momentum strategy is working. The Bank delivered its best operating result in its history in the financial year 2025, with operating profit up 18% to €4.5 billion and all self-imposed growth targets met or exceeded – without dismantling its international footprint and without the execution risks inherent in a cross-border banking merger.
On 8 May 2026, Commerzbank will present its updated financial targets and strategy through to 2030 and will set out a comprehensive response to UniCredit’s specific claims once UniCredit has also published the full details of its announced take-over offer to Commerzbank shareholders. The events over the past 18 months have shown that UniCredit may opportunistically revise its communicated plans and intentions within short notice. Commerzbank remains highly concerned about the nature and level of attack UniCredit has chosen vis-à-vis a competitor and a systematically relevant bank.
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20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|E-mail:
|newsroom@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2311512
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2311512 20.04.2026 CET/CEST
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