Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
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27.10.2026 14:27:03
EQS-News: Commerzbank’s SREP capital requirements also reduced for 2027
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EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
In the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the European Central Bank (ECB) has determined the bank-specific capital requirements for the Commerzbank Group in 2027. The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 (P2R) has been reduced by 5 basis points to 2.10% of total capital. Of which at least 1.18% must be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital. The SREP decision will replace the previous one, with effect from 1 January 2027.
“The fact that our capital requirements have now been reduced for the second year in a row reflects the continued strength and stability of our business model. Our profitable growth path and disciplined risk management continue to pay off. A comfortable buffer to the MDA threshold puts us in a strong position to continue providing reliable growth financing while maintaining our capital return policy,” said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank.
As of 30 June 2026, the pro forma CET1 requirement for Commerzbank on Group level amounts to 10.26 % of risk-weighted assets (MDA threshold) when applying the requirements of the current SREP decision, representing a reduction of 0.03%. The requirement consists of the CET1 minimum requirement of 4.5%, the reduced P2R requirement of 1.18%, the unchanged capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, and the unchanged capital buffer for otherwise systemically important institutions of 1.25%. It also includes the countercyclical capital buffer of currently 0.77% and the sectoral systemic risk buffer of currently 0.06%.
The requirement to maintain additional own funds for the leverage ratio (Pillar 2 requirement for the risk of excessive leverage – P2R-LR), which has been in place since 2023, remains unchanged at 0.1%. The resulting leverage ratio requirement of 3.1% is met by a leverage ratio of 4.3% as of June 2026.
As part of its “Momentum” strategy until 2030, Commerzbank continues to aim for a CET1 ratio of 13.5%. The Bank’s CET1 ratio stood at 14.4% at the end of June 2026.
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27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|E-mail:
|newsroom@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|EQS News ID:
|2423030
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2423030 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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|Commerzbank Hold
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|Commerzbank Sector Perform
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|Commerzbank Buy
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|Commerzbank Outperform
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|Barclays Capital
|16.10.26
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Commerzbank Sector Perform
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