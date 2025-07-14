Jetzt bei Bitpanda verifizieren und mit etwas Glück 1 ganzen Bitcoin gewinnen! Bis 20.07. erhöht jeder Trade ab 45 € deine Gewinnchancen. -w-

LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B Aktie

LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EWU0 / ISIN: PLLMPAY00016

Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
14.07.2025 18:23:23

EQS-News: Company LM PAY S.A. Advances Financing Strategy by Signing Term Sheet with Leading Bank

EQS-News: LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Contract/Financing
Company LM PAY S.A. Advances Financing Strategy by Signing Term Sheet with Leading Bank

14.07.2025 / 18:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016)  is pleased to announce that on July 11, 2025, it signed a term sheet for a future cooperation regarding financing of receivables stemming from consumer loans with a bank belonging to one of the largest capital groups in Europe. The anticipated commencement of financing is scheduled for September 2025.

This collaboration with a new financial partner will enable LM PAY S.A. to secure stable development and growth, as well as optimize its financing sources. This marks an important milestone in the company’s strategy to strengthen its market position and support sustainable expansion.

LM PAY S.A. will provide further updates on the progress of this cooperation in due course.

About LM PAY S.A.

LM PAY S.A. is a pioneering technology-driven FinTech delivering embedded finance solutions across the healthcare, beauty, and insurance sectors in Poland. We provide instant, binding credit decisions at the point of service, empowering patients and clients with immediate access to essential services and convenient financing.

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland:

LM PAY S.A.
Grzegorz Pieszak
Phone +48 881 780 994
grzegorz.pieszak@lmpay.pl

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany:

Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
meister@meisterconsult.com

 


14.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LM Pay S.A.
Lechicka 23a
02-156 Warsaw
Poland
ISIN: PLLMPAY00016
WKN: A3EWU0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
EQS News ID: 2169588

 
End of News EQS News Service

2169588  14.07.2025 CET/CEST

