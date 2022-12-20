20.12.2022 07:19:28

EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo initiates orderly insolvency proceedings in self-administration

EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo initiates orderly insolvency proceedings in self-administration

20.12.2022 / 07:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo initiates orderly insolvency proceedings in self-administration

Talks with potential investors and stakeholders have so far remained without result | Short-term provision of additional financing not possible

Dortmund, 20 December 2022: Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) is filing an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration with the competent local court. The application is to be filed promptly in the next few days. The main trigger is that talks with potential investors and stakeholders about the provision of additional financing in the short term will no longer lead to a successful conclusion with the necessary probability.

Against the above background, the Executive Board does not believe that the company's solvency is sustainably guaranteed and will file an application to open insolvency proceedings in self-administration. The corresponding applications will now be submitted to the competent district court within the statutory deadline.

In the past six weeks that the new Executive Board has been in office, many measures have already been initiated to put the company on a solid footing. "Among other things, we have started to streamline processes as well as the product portfolio and to restructure the organisation," says CFO Peter Hamela.

The company is to be continued unchanged by CEO Jörg Lohr and CFO Peter Hamela as part of the insolvency proceedings. "The production of charging stations continues as planned. We are aiming to press ahead with the restructuring processes that have been underway for weeks in order to secure the continued existence of the company and the preservation of jobs. We would have liked to send a different message shortly before the festive season. Unfortunately, we were not able to do so in view of the too short time window," says Compleo CEO Jörg Lohr. But we are confident that we will get the necessary financing in the new year. It just needs a little more time," says Lohr.

 

About Compleo:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology for EVs in Europe. The company supports its business customers with a range of charging stations and a backend for charging infrastructure. Compleos product range includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging points from Compleo were the first DC charging stations on the market to comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com

 

 
Compleo press contact
Ralf Maushake
Head of Communications & Public Affairs
Email: r.maushake@compleo-cs.de		  
Compleo IR contact
Carsten Fricke
Investor Relations Manager
Email: ir@compleo-cs.de
 
 
 		  


 


20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1517013

 
End of News EQS News Service

1517013  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517013&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Compleo Charging Solutionsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Compleo Charging Solutionsmehr Analysen

30.03.22 Compleo Charging Solutions Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.01.22 Compleo Charging Solutions Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Compleo Charging Solutions 1,30 26,71% Compleo Charging Solutions

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kräftige Erholung: US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Gewinnen -- ATX zu Handelsende deutlich fester -- DAX steigt letztlich über 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte kräftig im Plus. Die Wall Street beendete den Handel deutlich höher. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Asien fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen