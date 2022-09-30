EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo realigns production

EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo realigns production



30.09.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Compleo realigns production

German production to be centralized by end of 2022 | Efficiency benefits targeted through scaling and standardization | Continuation of charging technologies and software business secured

Dortmund, 30 September 2022 Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) announces the concentration of German production at a single site in Dortmund. In the course of this, the two locations in Paderborn and Schlangen will be closed by the end of 2022. The customer contracts currently being served from the two locations will be continued in the future via the headquarter in Dortmund. The former wallbe software backend and the existing services will continue to be available to customers. In addition, the current Dortmund production facility for AC charging stations will be transferred to the main site by the end of the year.

"By consolidating the German production for AC and DC charging solutions from three operating sites to just one site in Dortmund, we will enhance our operational efficiency and competitiveness," said Jens Stolze, Chief Operations Officer of Compleo. "We are aware that the intended closure of the two branches in Paderborn and Schlangen at the end of the year represents a deep cut for the approximately 85 employees affected. However, after an intensive review of all options, there is no alternative to this step, as no cost-covering operation can be realized for both sites in the long term and they are therefore no longer economically viable for the Compleo Group."

In addition to the closure of the two production sites in East Westphalia, the current Dortmund production facility for AC charging stations will also be fully integrated into the main production site, which at 5,100 m² is almost twice as large, at the turn of the year. The centralization of German production at just one site in the future will enable significant efficiency and cost benefits through increased scaling and standardization. This will also be accompanied by the consolidation of administration, research and development, and services at a single administrative location in Dortmund, which is expected to generate further synergies. Following the successful completion of the realignment, from 2023 all production and administrative activities will be carried out at just two locations in Germany instead of five.

About Compleo: Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com/