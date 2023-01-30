Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON.-w-
30.01.2023 11:52:34

EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo starts investor process

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo starts investor process

30.01.2023 / 11:52 CET/CEST
Compleo starts investor process

Numerous investors interested in takeover | Structured process started with the goal of the continuation of the entire Group

Dortmund, 30 January 2023: Compleo Charging Solutions AG has launched a structured investor process. Numerous potential investors have already expressed interest in the provider of charging solutions for the e-mobility industry. The sale process is being supported by the M&A experts of the internationally operating auditing and consulting firm PwC.
 

"The interest in our comprehensive offer consisting of charging technologies and associated software solutions is very high. This shows that Compleo is well positioned and a future-oriented company in a growing mobility market," explains Jörg Lohr, CEO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG.

Based on a strong focus on research and development, Compleo has been a technology leader in the industry for many years. For example, the company continues to have an edge over other market participants with the calibration conformity of its charging stations. In addition, Compleo is also the technical leader in the industry when it comes to payment solutions.

Business operations and the production of charging technology have continued in full since the application for insolvency in self-administration was filed. "Both our customers and employees remain loyal to us, which makes me very happy. I am extremely optimistic that we will preserve the Compleo Group with its jobs," continues Lohr.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG filed for insolvency in self-administration in December 2022. On 23 December 2022, the Dortmund Local Court appointed Martin Lambrecht as the provisional administrator. In addition, an experienced restructuring expert, Jochen Sedlitz of the law firm GRUB BRUGGER, was appointed as general representative (Generalbevollmächtigter). Experience shows that the investor process will take some time. The goal is to have clarity as quickly as possible and to design a long-term financing solution for the Compleo Group.


About Compleo:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology for EVs in Europe. The company supports its business customers with a range of charging stations and a backend for charging infrastructure. Compleos product range includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging points from Compleo were the first DC charging stations on the market to comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com

 

 
Compleo press contact
Katrin Osburg
EPOS Marketing
Email: compleo@epos-marketing.com                                 		  
Compleo IR contact
Carsten Fricke
Investor Relations Manager
Email: ir@compleo-cs.de
 
 
 		  


 


