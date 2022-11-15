EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Deutsche Telekom subsidiary Comfort Charge adopts new HPC charger from Compleo

EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Deutsche Telekom subsidiary Comfort Charge adopts new HPC charger from Compleo



15.11.2022 / 12:02 CET/CEST

Deutsche Telekom subsidiary Comfort Charge adopts new HPC charger from Compleo



Major order placed for 2023 | Additional order received for AC chargers | All-in-one technical package key factor in order decision

Bonn/Dortmund, 15 November 2022: Deutsche Telekom subsidiary Comfort Charge already operates 172 fast-charging stations in Germany, one of the countrys largest networks. As part of a further upgrade, it is now ordering the first generation of HPC charging stations from Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo), ahead of the actual product launch in spring 2023. The order for 38 innovative high-power chargers (HPC) for EVs was received by Compleo today.

Comfort Charge is pressing ahead with the expansion of its charging network, and is securing the latest powerful charging technology from Dortmund-based manufacturer Compleo for the task. The newly developed charging stations in the high-power charging (HPC) category each have a capacity of 200 kW and represent the technological state of the art. The charging hardware will be installed at charging facilities at Telekom locations in Cologne, Neuss and Isernhagen. Comfort Charge is also ordering 420 AC charging points in the Duo series to drive forward the electrification of Telekoms vehicle fleet. With about 23,000 service and business vehicles, the Telekom Group has one of Germanys largest company fleets. As part of its sustainability strategy, it will no longer order vehicles with internal combustion engines with effect from 1 January 2023.

Charging infrastructure operator Comfort Charge is a long-standing customer of Compleo. We are already looking forward to the fast charging units from Compleo, says Mathias Laubenstein, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Comfort Charge. After carefully observing the market, we have specifically opted for the new HPC technology from the Ruhr. The chargers are an excellent fit for our existing system.

From the perspective of Comfort Charge, the new HPC charging station offers fundamental benefits in operation compared to the models currently available on the market. The HPC charging stations are easy to integrate into the Comfort Charge charging infrastructure. Short servicing times and the ease of fitting of spare parts and expanding power modules are among the main benefits. Another special technological feature of the HPC charger is efficient power management, which ensures a very low reactive current component during operation, for example. The innovative HPC charging stations from Compleo are also extremely quiet in operation, which makes them highly suitable for use in residential areas. The space-saving option of back-to-back installation is also proving to be a winner. The start of series production of the fast-charging station is scheduled for April 2023.



We are very pleased to be launching into the HPC market with our long-standing partner and customer Comfort Charge, says Jörg Lohr, CEO of Compleo. For us, moving into this segment is a genuine milestone and a very important signal in the growing HPC market segment. Comfort Charge has been sourcing its charging solutions from Compleo since 2017, and already operates some 600 AC charging points based on the proven Compleo hardware. Further AC charging points for public charging have already been ordered.

About Compleo:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology for EVs in Europe. The company supports its business customers with a range of charging stations and a backend for charging infrastructure. Compleos product range includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging points from Compleo were the first DC charging stations on the market to comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com

About Comfort Charge

Since the beginning of 2018, Deutsche Telekom has bundled all of its e-mobility activities under its subsidiary Comfort Charge GmbH. Comfort Charge operates a total of 172 fast-charge stations for EVs throughout Germany and offers a range of associated services. The company is thus putting the necessary conditions in place to facilitate the breakthrough of e-mobility in Germany. For more information: www.comfortcharge.de



