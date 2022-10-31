EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: New Executive Board plans strategic realignment

EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: New Executive Board plans strategic realignment



31.10.2022

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New Executive Board plans strategic realignment

Jörg Lohr appointed CEO | Peter Hamela appointed new CFO | Georg Griesemann and Jens Stolze leave the company as board members

Dortmund, 31 October 2022 The supervisory board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) appoints Jörg Lohr as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of 1 November 2022. Lohr has previously served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for the company. The Executive Board will be strengthened by Peter Hamela. He will be Compleo's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Until now, Georg Griesemann has held the position of Chief Financial Officer in a dual role alongside his role as CEO.

Georg Griesemann and Jens Stolze, former Chief Operations Officer (COO), will resign from Compleo's Executive Board with effect from 1 November 2022. The resignation of the management board mandates takes place in mutual agreement with the supervisory board. The background to this is differing strategic views on the future direction of the company, in particular on the Software business segment and the production strategy. In the future, the focus will be on the further development and focusing of the portfolio for charging stations with regard to customer needs as well as a more competitive orientation of the customer service. In addition, Compleo wants to push the successful business field of software solutions more strongly in the future.

"Georg Griesemann and Jens Stolze have set a decisive course for the future of Compleo over the past three years," comments Dag Hagby, Chairman of Compleo's Supervisory Board, on the departure of Griesemann and Stolze. "Their financial expertise and strategic thinking combined with their hands-on approach was exactly the combination Compleo needed in recent years. We are very grateful to them for this and wish them all the best for the future," Hagby continued.

Jens Stolze had, among other things, initiated the expansion of the production capacities in the DC area and the expansion of service. Georg Griesemann had also driven the establishment of foreign subsidiaries and European sales at Compleo besides its IPO and M&A activities.

Griesemann's position as Chief Financial Officer will be taken over by Peter Hamela in future. The Compleo Supervisory Board appoints Hamela as a member of the Executive Board in the future. "We are delighted to have Peter Hamela, an experienced finance and restructuring specialist for Compleo Charging Solutions AG. Since the beginning of 2022, Peter has accompanied financial and restructuring topics at Compleo as an external consultant. He will take on the role of CFO with effect from 1 November 2022," said Hagby. Peter Hamela most recently worked for RIAL Consulting as interim manager in the area of restructuring, controlling and finance. With more than 20 years of professional experience, he looks back on positions as Head of Administration at Lidl Italia and as Finance Director at Toys "R" US Central Europe, among others. Hamela holds a degree in business administration.

The newly formed board of directors is now consistently pushing ahead with the strategic realignment of the Compleo Group. The first key points of the new strategy will be announced in the context of the third quarter results on 16 November 2022.

About Compleo:Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com/