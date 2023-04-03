EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Scheduled opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration

EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Scheduled opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration



03.04.2023 / 07:39 CET/CEST

Dortmund Local Court orders self-administration | Discussions with potential investors ongoing

Dortmund, 3 April 2023: On 1 April 2023, the Dortmund Local Court opened insolvency proceedings in self-administration over the assets of Compleo Charging Solutions AG and Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH as planned. The court appointed Düsseldorf-based lawyer Martin Lambrecht, who had previously acted as provisional administrator, as administrator for the two companies.

On 20 December 2022, Compleo Charging Solutions AG and Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH applied for the opening of (preliminary) self-administration proceedings, which the court granted on 23 December 2022 and ordered self-administration in each case.

The business operations of Compleo Charging Solutions AG and Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH will continue in full after the opening of proceedings. The members of the executive board will continue to exercise their functions in the self-administration proceedings and will continue to be supported in the restructuring of the Compleo Group by the general representative (Generalbevollmächtigter) Jochen Sedlitz of the law firm GRUB BRUGGER.

Already during the preliminary insolvency proceedings in self-administration, a structured M&A process was set up and intensive negotiations were conducted with several potential investors. These negotiations are continuing in the opened self-administration proceedings and are currently still ongoing.

About Compleo:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology for EVs in Europe. The company supports its business customers with a range of charging stations and a backend for charging infrastructure. Compleos product range includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging points from Compleo were the first DC charging stations on the market to comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com



