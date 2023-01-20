EQS-News: Compleo receives major order from SachsenEnergie

EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Contract

Compleo receives major order from SachsenEnergie



20.01.2023 / 11:20 CET/CEST

Framework agreement concluded for three years | Supply of AC charging points planned | Saxon energy supplier also preparing for legally required payment methods

Dresden / Dortmund, 20 January 2023 Compleo Charging Solutions AG receives a major order from SachsenEnergie for the supply of AC charging stations and wins the energy supplier's Europe-wide tender. For Compleo, this cooperation means another project in the energy supplier segment, in which charging solutions that comply with calibration laws as well as mobile, web-based technologies are used. Meanwhile, more than 300 municipal utilities and energy suppliers are already relying on Compleo's technology.

The framework agreement with SachsenEnergie runs until the end of 2025 and includes a contract volume of over two million EUR. In addition to the supply of wallboxes, the three-year cooperation also provides for the supply of AC stations of the DUO product series. In particular, the installation of the DUO IMS charging stations, which offer two charging points with up to 22 kW, is planned. The charging stations are load-management capable, meaning they can be regulated by the operator if the power grid makes this necessary. In addition, the stations are compliant with calibration laws and will also allow so-called non-discriminatory payment and charging in the future. Users will be able to pay with debit or credit cards and without a contract at the stations. This simplifies charging, especially for people who do not come from Saxony and want to charge quickly at stations. Compleo's integrated terminal solutions are ahead of the new charging station regulation. From the beginning of July 2023, operators must offer physical card terminals as a payment option at public charging infrastructure. Compleo integrates direct payment technologies into its charging solutions from the outset and is thus one of the pioneers in the industry.

Jens Winkler, Group Manager for electromobility at SachsenEnergie, emphasises: "Transparent billing systems and simple payment methods for charging are an enormously important convenience factor for drivers of electric cars today. They expect simple and transparent payment options for their charging processes. The operators of charging infrastructure, on the other hand, need systems that enable legally compliant billing and simple management of the charging infrastructure. With the current framework agreement, we are further expanding our proven and long-standing partnership with Compleo. In particular, the company's commitment to the continuous development of charging station technology and its services around charging in public spaces and residential neighbourhoods, fleet solutions, as well as payment methods, make Compleo an attractive provider for us."



About Compleo:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology for EVs in Europe. The company supports its business customers with a range of charging stations and a backend for charging infrastructure. Compleos product range includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging points from Compleo were the first DC charging stations on the market to comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com

About SachsenEnergie:

SachsenEnergie emerged in 2021 as the largest municipal utility in Eastern Germany from the merger of DREWAG Stadtwerke Dresden GmbH and the regional utility ENSO Energie Sachsen Ost. The company supplies the eastern half of the Free State of Saxony with energy, water, telecommunications, energy-related services and modern infrastructure. With over 3,300 employees and a turnover of 3.3 billion euros, SachsenEnergie is the strong energy centre in the heart of Saxony. In 2023, SachsenEnergie plans to invest 600 million euros in the supply infrastructure and the energy turnaround, and thus in the provision of public services for the people of Dresden and eastern Saxony. More at www.sachsenenergie.de