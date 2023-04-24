EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical acquires majority stake in patient portal provider m.Doc

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

CompuGroup Medical acquires majority stake in patient portal provider m.Doc



Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has acquired 51% of m.Doc GmbH. m.Doc develops patient portals and digital applications for hospitals, rehabilitation and care facilities. Founded in 2016, the company has offices in Cologne and Lisbon with around 110 employees. CompuGroup Medical will further develop m.Doc's patient portal and integrate it into its systems. CompuGroup Medical will also extend the CLICKDOC solution for appointment booking and video consultations and leverage synergies for messenger solutions. The transaction is an important milestone towards enabling the full digital patient journey in both inpatient and outpatient settings and optimizes referrals from general practitioners to hospitals.



m.Doc focuses on digitizing everyday hospital life, integrating patients into administrative and medical processes before, during and after inpatient treatment, and providing far-reaching relief and support for medical staff. The technical basis for the m.Doc applications is the Smart Health Platform, which connects m.Doc's modular patient portal with services such as video consultations, appointment booking, medication plans, treatment documents and much more. The interoperability of the m.Doc platform with all common hospital information systems will be further promoted for the benefit of customers and partners. m.Doc's vision that everyone can reach their doctor anytime and anywhere via mobile devices fits perfectly with CompuGroup Medical's purpose: Nobody should suffer or die because at some point medical information was missing.



The acquisition of m.Doc is an excellent addition to our product portfolio. With m.Doc, we acquire a product suite with an attractive customer base of more than 300 hospitals, making us one of the leading providers in the digital integration of patients into the treatment process in the inpatient sector, emphasizes Hannes Reichl, Managing Director Inpatient and Social Care at CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA. Especially in the hospital sector, there is a high demand for new solutions of digital patient communication. This development is gaining additional momentum due to the German Hospital Future Act.



With CompuGroup Medical, we are entering the next phase of our growth. The financial strength of the group, the large customer base and especially the experience in implementing complex projects are an enormous added value for us as a team and for our customers. In addition, we will work on deep integration with CompuGroup Medical's solutions to offer a fully integrated end-to-end patient journey, says Admir Kulin, Managing Director of m.Doc GmbH, looking positively to the future.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.130 billion in 2022, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its webbased personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medicals services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 20 countries and products in 60 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 9,200 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.



