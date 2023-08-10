|
10.08.2023 07:24:15
EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical launches AI initiative improving healthcare IT products and solutions
|
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CompuGroup Medical launches AI initiative improving healthcare IT products and solutions
AI has been pushed as a key management priority at CGM. The team is focusing on the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence in products and solutions, to further enable the intelligent use of data while maintaining high data protection standards. At CGM, the new AI technology will be integrated into relevant areas and processes, from software development towards support processes, including customer service functions and administrative tasks.
When announcing the figures for the first half year 2023, CEO & CFO Michael Rauch described AI as a differentiating factor that will shape and change the healthcare IT sector in the coming years. Wisely used and safeguarding data privacy, AI offers significant advantages for doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and patients. The majority of patients trust Artificial Intelligence to support the doctor and would be willing to share their data for this purpose. We will help our customers making the difference, enabling them to spend more time with their patients, having sophisticated tools on their hands to improve healthcare. says CEO & CFO Michael Rauch. CGM is fully committed to deliver on our mission: We create the future of e-health.
For the first half of 2023, CompuGroup Medical reported strong results across all segments. Group revenue increased by 15 % to EUR 595 million, with organic growth at 12 % compared to prior year. CGM continues to invest into research and development to drive innovation and to advance technology in the healthcare sector and confirms its guidance for 2023 with expected organic growth in group revenues of around 5 %.
Financial key figures
CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.130 billion in 2022, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medicals services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 21 countries and products in 60 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 9,200 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.
