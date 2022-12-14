EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical takes data strategy to an international level by acquiring 20 percent stake in New Line

14.12.2022 10:02:23

CompuGroup Medical takes data strategy to an international level by acquiring 20 percent stake in New Line

CompuGroup Medical takes data strategy to an international level by acquiring 20 percent stake in New Line

14.12.2022
Koblenz: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), a worldwide leading e-health company, acquires a 20 percent stake in the Italian-based New Line RdM Società Benefit S.p.A. (New Line), thereby strengthening its position in the Italian healthcare data market. The investment represents the first step of entering international markets for innovative data solutions.

Founded in 1981, New Line provides customer-specific pharmacy consumption market analyses for major drug distributors, cooperatives, chains of pharmacies, parapharmacies and e-commerce companies. An experienced player in the analysis of pharmacy market data, New Line has expanded its panel of pharmacies in recent years to currently more than 12,000. This has led to a significantly increased customer base, both among pharmaceutical companies and among consumer health and personal care companies.

Having partnered with New Line for several years, CGM is expanding its exposure to data-driven solutions on an international scale. This transaction is another proof point underpinning CGMs ambition to become a leading European health data service provider, following the acquisition of INSIGHT Health in May 2022.

Gabriele Pierani, President and CEO of New Line, states: CGM becoming a shareholder of New Line is testimony to the potential of our innovative data-based solutions. This partnership will allow us to continue our strong growth, with the entry into new markets, both in Italy and in Europe. We are looking forward to collaborating with INSIGHT Health and CGM to provide added value for our multinational customers.

Eckart Pech, Managing Director Consumer and Health Management Information Systems in CGM, notes: "We are taking the next step in expanding our strategic position in data-based solutions for healthcare. Our investment in New Line gives us access to the pharmaceutical market in Italy, enabling a more comprehensive coverage of the European healthcare market.

 

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.025 billion in 2021, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the health care system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient health care. CompuGroup Medicals services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and other health care professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among health care professionals. More than 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the health care system.


Language: English
